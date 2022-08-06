How To Install Samsung OneUI 5.0 Beta On Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ And Galaxy S22

Samsung just released the latest version of its upcoming One UI 5.0. Based on Android 13, the OneUI 5.0 update brings a host of new features, utilities and a myriad of customization features to Samsung Galaxy smartphone users. So far, the first build has been released for Galaxy S22-series users in Germany but should soon be made available to other markets.

Which devices are compatible with the One UI 5.0 beta build, and what new features does it include? Here are the specifics:

Samsung Releases First One UI 5.0 Beta Update

The Samsung OneUI 5.0 is based on Android 13 and will bring some key improvements in the overall user experience for Samsung Galaxy users. The new software build will offer a redesigned notification centre with more discrete icons and typography. Samsung's new OneUI build will also introduce support for Optical Character Recognition (OCR).

Some new gestures will be added for efficient UI navigation along with Android 13-inspired pop menus for app permissions. Besides, the new OneUI 5.0 will also bring smoother animations on the Galaxy S22-series devices.

Samsung has rolled out the One UI 5.0 beta build for the Galaxy S22 series. This latest custom Samsung firmware goes to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The One UI 5.0 beta is currently rolled out for the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S22 series phones.

According to some reports, a handful of carrier-locked Galaxy S22 series phones will also be eligible for the One UI 5.0 beta update.

Samsung has also not confirmed when it will be kicking off the stable version's update to the eligible Galaxy phones; neither does the company have announced the entire list of eligible smartphones for the Android 13 update.

How Can You Enrol For One UI 5.0 Beta Update On Eligible Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Phone

You can easily enrol for the One UI 5.0 beta update on your Galaxy S22 series phones. To do so, you would first need to download the Samsung Members app on your handset.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and install the Samsung Members app. Launch this application if you already have it installed.

Step 2: You will see the Registration for One UI Beta program option. Tap on it.

Step 3: In the next step, agree to the Samsung Terms and Conditions. Once done, you have successfully enrolled on the Samsung One UI 5.0 beta program.

Once you are successfully registered to the One UI 5.0 beta build, you can go ahead and download the update.

Step 1: Launch the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy device.

Step 2: Go to Download and install.

Step 3: After you have performed the above two steps, the One UI 5.0 beta update will be installed on your respective Galaxy devices.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles