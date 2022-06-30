Amazon Sale: Up To 50% Off On High-End Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 (51% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 51% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.

Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,859 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 (58% Off)

Google Pixel 3 XL is available at 58% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,859 onwards during the sale.

Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 23,070 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 29,999 (23% Off)

Google Pixel 2 is available at 23% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,070 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 5s Gold 16GB

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 (52% Off)

Apple iPhone 5s is available at 52% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Google Pixel 4 XL - Clearly White - 64GB

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 35,090 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 (30% Off)

Google Pixel 4 XL is available at 30% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,090 onwards during the sale.

Google Pixel 6

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 44,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 89,999 (51% Off)

Google Pixel 6 is available at 51% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,490 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Orchid Grey, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 73,600 (51% Off)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available at 51% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9 5G (Astral Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; You Save: Rs. 12,000 (24% Off)

OnePlus 9 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X Pro 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 (27% Off)

Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.