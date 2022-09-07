Apple Far Out Event Rumor Compilation: Mix Of What We Have Covered And What We Missed, But Is Important

We are just a few hours away from Apple's Far Out event where the company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series of devices along with a few more products inclduing the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and even the 10th Gen iPad.

While the iPhone 14 launch will be the highlight of the Apple Far Out event, the company might surprise us by announcing a few more things such as a new and improved HomePod, a mixed reality headset, and probably "one more thing" that we might not be expecting.

Apple Far Out: What We Already Know

It is almost confirmed that the iPhone 14 series will have four models -- the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are expected to be powered by an enhanced A15 Bionic SoC, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to use the newer A16 Bionic processor.

In terms of looks, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max might borrow the design from the iPhone 13 series. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to receive a major design overhaul with a modern display with a pill-shaped cutout instead of a notch.

The iPhone 14 Pro series is also expected to include a 48MP primary wide-angle camera along with a much improved ultra-wide angle lens. The pro models are also likely to come with a large battery, and these devices are expected to support up to 30W fast wired and wireless charging.

Similarly, the Apple Watch Series 8 will also have two models, and rumors also claim that the company might also launch its very first "pro" grade smartwatch -- the Apple Watch Pro with more processing power and premium build quality. Apple is also expected to refresh the baseline iPad with a design overhaul and new form factor.

In terms of design, the AirPods Pro 2 is expected to look similar to the original AirPods Pro. However, the newer model is likely to offer better noise cancellation capability, improved battery life, and connectivity.

Apple Far Out: What Did We Miss?

In our extensive pre-Apple Far Out coverage, we haven't talked a lot about the next-generation HomePod, which is expected to be bigger and better than the outgoing model. With the new HomePod, Apple is expected to add more IoT features, allowing users to get the most out of a smart speaker.

While Apple might not launch the Mixed Reality headset during the Far Out event, the company might give us a first glimpse at its very first VR headset, which is expected to be an expensive affair. While most leaks do suggest the discontinuation of the mini iPhone, Apple could surprise us all by announcing the iPhone 14 mini, the successor to the iPhone 13 mini.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles