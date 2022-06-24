Apple Surpasses Samsung, Xiaomi: Top 10 Bestselling Smartphones

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series comprising four models in September last year. Now, it has led the list of the bestselling smartphones on a global basis surpassing other brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi. Notably, five models from the company have found their place in the top 10 models and have managed to capture 21% of the overall smartphone market.

These details were revealed by Counterpoint's Global Monthly Handset Sales Tracker for April 2022. What's more, these bestselling iPhone models have accounted for a whopping 89% of its total sales in the specific month. On the other hand, the Samsung models in the top 10 list have contributed to 22% of the total sales but this is acceptable as Apple has a slim portfolio of models. When it comes to Xiaomi, only the Redmi Note 11 LTE has found its way into this list.

Having said that, let's take a look at the bestselling smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi here.

Apple iPhone 13 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display



Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine



128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options



iOS 15



Water and dust resistant (IP68)



Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)



12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera



12MP TrueDepth front camera



5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE



Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery



Apple iPhone 13 Pro Price: Rs. 1,19,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display





Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine





128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options





iOS 15





Water and dust resistant (IP68)





Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)





12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera





12MP TrueDepth front camera





5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE





Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery





Apple iPhone 12 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display







Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic







6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM







12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS







12MP Front Facing Camera







Face ID







Bluetooth 5.0







LTE Support







IP68 Water & Dust Resistant







Animoji







Wireless Charging







Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Price: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display









Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor









8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage









Android 12 with One UI 4.1









108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera









40MP front camera









5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh battery









Samsung Galaxy A13 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate











Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU











4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Android 11 with OneUI 3.1











50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera











5MP front camera











5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh (typical) battery











Apple iPhone SE 2022 Price: Rs. 41,990

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness













Six-Core A15 (2 performance and 4 efficiency cores) Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine













64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options













iOS 15













Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)













Water and dust resistant (IP67)













12MP Rear Camera













7MP front camera













5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE













Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery













Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display















Octa-Core Unisoc T606 (2x A75 1.6GHz + 6x A55 1.6GHz) 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU















3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card















Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)















48MP + 2MP Rear Camera















5MP front camera















Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh battery















Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price: Rs. 34,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

















Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

















6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

















Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

















Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

















64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

















32MP front camera

















5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh (typical) battery

















Redmi Note 11 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display



















Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU



















4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage



















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



















Android 11 with MIUI 13



















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



















50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















13MP front camera



















Dual 4G VoLTE



















5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Advertisement

Most Read Articles