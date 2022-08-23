Best 5G Wireless Charging Smartphones To Buy In India In 2022

Wireless charging is one such feature that is predominantly seen on high-end smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple. However, there are a few exceptions like the recently launched Nothing Phone (1).

If you are in the market for a 5G capable smartphone with wireless charging support, then you have come to the right place. Here are some of the best 5G capable smartphones that you can buy in India with support for wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (This Device Supports 15W Qi wireless charging) Price: Rs. 1,02,999

Key Specs 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging

OnePlus 10 Pro (This Device Supports 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging) Price: Rs. 66,999 (8GB RAM)

Key Specs 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED



Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform



8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage



Android 12



48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera



32MP front-facing camera



5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G (This Device Supports 15W Qi wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging) Price: Rs. 89,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FULL HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display





External/ cover 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection





Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU





8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage





Android 12 with One UI 4.1





12 MP + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera





10MP Front Camera





5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE





3700mAh battery with 25w fast charging





Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (This Device Supports 25W fast charging, WPC Qi wireless fast charging, Wireless PowerShare) Price: Rs. 32,889

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display







Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU







8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage







expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD







Android 11 OS







12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera







32MP front-facing camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5







4,500 mAh Battery







Apple iPhone 13 (This Device Supports MagSafe wireless charging, fast charging) Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs 6.1-inch OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display









Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine









128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options









iOS 15









Water and dust resistant (IP68)









12MP + 12MP Rear Camera









12MP TrueDepth front camera









5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0









Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery









Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (This Device Supports 50W wireless second charge / 10W Wireless rechargeable) Price: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs 6.73-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display











Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU











8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM 256GBstorage











MIUI 13 based on Android 12











50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera











32MP front-facing camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2











4,600 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging











Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (This Device Supports MagSafe wireless charging, fast charging) Price: Rs. 1,28,900

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display













Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine













128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options













iOS 15













Water and dust resistant (IP68)













Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)













12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera













12MP TrueDepth front camera













5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0













Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery













OnePlus 9 Pro (This Device Supports 50W wireless charging) Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display















Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU















8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage















Android 11 with OxygenOS 11















Dual SIM (nano + nano)















48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera















16MP front-facing camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2















4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging















Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G (This Device Supports 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging) Price: Rs. 154,999

Key Specs 7.6-inch QXGA+ 21.6:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

















6.2-inch 23.1:9 HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

















Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

















12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage

















Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1

















Dual SIM (nano + nano) and one eSIM

















50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera

















10 MP Front Camera; 4MP Under Display Camera

















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE

















4,400 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging

















iQOO 9 Pro 5G (This Device Supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging) Price: Rs. 64,990

Key Specs 6.78-inch Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED 20:9



















aspect ratio screen



















Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU



















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage



















Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean



















Dual SIM (nano + nano)



















50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera



















16MP front-facing camera



















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2



















4700mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging



















Nothing Phone (1) (This Device Supports 15W Qi wireless charging with dual charging support, 5W reverse charging) Price: Rs. 39,999 (12GB RAM)

Key Specs 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz display





















Octa Core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU





















8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage





















Android 12 with Nothing OS





















Dual SIM (nano + nano)





















50MP + 50MP Rear Camera





















16MP front camera





















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2





















4500mAh battery with support for 33W PD3.0 wired charging

