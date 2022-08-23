Best 5G Wireless Charging Smartphones To Buy In India In 2022

Wireless charging is one such feature that is predominantly seen on high-end smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple. However, there are a few exceptions like the recently launched Nothing Phone (1).
If you are in the market for a 5G capable smartphone with wireless charging support, then you have come to the right place. Here are some of the best 5G capable smartphones that you can buy in India with support for wireless charging.
Price: Rs. 1,02,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging
- 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display
- External/ cover 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 12 MP + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE
- 3700mAh battery with 25w fast charging
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 OS
- 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
- 4,500 mAh Battery
- 6.1-inch OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 6.73-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM 256GBstorage
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4,600 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging
- 7.6-inch QXGA+ 21.6:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- 6.2-inch 23.1:9 HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage
- Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano) and one eSIM
- 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera; 4MP Under Display Camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE
- 4,400 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging
- 6.78-inch Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED 20:9
- aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4700mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging
- 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Nothing OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4500mAh battery with support for 33W PD3.0 wired charging
Price: Rs. 66,999 (8GB RAM)
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 89,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 32,889
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 79,900
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 66,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 1,28,900
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 154,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 64,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 39,999 (12GB RAM)
Key Specs
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 & More