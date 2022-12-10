Best Mid-Range Smartphones For The Year 2022

Smartphone manufacturers have been quite active in 2022. As the world bounces back to normal activity, device makers have been scrambling to make phones that suit every budget. The COVID-19 lockdowns may continue causing a hindrance in major manufacturing hubs of the world. But smartphone manufacturers have been churning out smartphones for Indian consumers.

The mid-range Android smartphone market has always been fiercely competitive. Entrenched players such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola have been mostly competing within the premium or flagship category. However, brands like Realme, Redmi, POCO, and iQOO, have several compelling products that are priced aggressively.

The year 2022 saw the features such as punch-hole selfie camera cutouts, curved displays, AMOLED screens, 50MP or higher cameras, and USB Type-C ports, common in mid-range smartphones. Here we present a list of the best mid-range Android smartphones that you can buy this December.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G - ₹19,999 (6GB/128GB)

The Redmi series from Xiaomi has always been aggressively priced. In fact, smartphones in this series are among the first to get features that were once reserved for flagship devices. The Redmi Note 12 series is yet to launch in India and is expected to arrive early next year. Hence, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G continues to remain one of the best mid-range Android smartphones of 2022.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The top-end model packs 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, but it is priced slightly higher.

The triple rear camera setup consists of a 108MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone features a glass back, and ships with a 67W charger to recharge its 5000mAh battery.

iQOO Z6 5G - ₹17,500 - (6GB/128GB)

The iQOO Z6 5G is another attractively-priced mid-range Android smartphone that packs capable hardware. The brand has embedded an IPS LCD panel in the smartphone, but the Full HD+ resolution display has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Just like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, the iQOO Z6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G. The chipset is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. If buyers can work with 4GB RAM, and do not opt for a charger, the price of the smartphone falls below ₹15,000.

The iQOO Z6 5G has a 5-layered liquid cooling system, which promises to accurately sense the heat levels and intelligently adapt the optimal cooling solution. The IQOO Z6 5G features a 16MP front camera and a rear camera module consisting of a 50MP HD main camera, 2MP depth sensors, and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G - ₹25,999 (Bronze)

The Realme 9 Pro+ is Realme's first smartphone that features an optically stabilized camera system with a flagship-grade 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

The Android smartphone was also the world's first handset to be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor when it launched earlier this year. The processor is paired with three different RAM-ROM configurations including 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is still one of the best mid-range Android smartphones owing to the premium hardware the brand has offered. The device features a fluid and bright 6.4-inch 90Hz. Super AMOLED display that supports HDR10.

The smartphone even has an under-screen fingerprint scanner that doubles up as a heart rate sensor. It can measure the user's heart rate as they unlock the handset. In our review of the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, we observed the user experience to be as smooth as any value flagship handset that usually costs up to Rs. 45,000.

Motorola Edge 30 - ₹29,999 (8GB/128GB) (Silver)

The Motorola Edge series has always been one of the best for customers who want a clean Android interface that is paired with respectable hardware. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra isn't a mid-range Android smartphone. However, the Motorola Edge 30 is right on the mark.

The Motorola Edge 30 Android smartphone flaunts a 6.55-inch P-OLED screen panel with Full HD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G SoC, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Motorola Edge 30 has one of the best camera setups in the mid-range category. It sports a quad-function camera setup which has a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a 50 MP macro lens.

Although the battery in the Motorola Edge 30 is a little small at 4020mAh, it supports 33W TurboPower fast charging.

iQOO Neo 6 5G - ₹29,999 (8GB/128GB) (Gold)

The iQOO Neo 6 5G can be considered the champion of the mid-range Android smartphone. The phone has nearly all the hardware that was previously reserved for the premium or even flagship category.

The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The E4 type AMOLED panel has a peak brightness of 1300nits and supports HDR 10+ as well as Netflix HDR+ standards.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a chipset whose CPU can go as high as 3.2GHz. Even the base variant of the smartphone gets the flagship-grade chipset which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The iQOO Neo 6's Indian version boasts a triple-lens camera system featuring a 64MP OIS-enabled primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor.