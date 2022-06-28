As we are approaching the end of June, the online retailer Flipkart is now hosting the Month End Mobile Fest sale. This two-day sale will be hosted on June 28 and June 29 and it will provide the best deals on your favorite smartphones. This sale is powered by the Vivo T1 5G and there will be lucrative offers on phones from various brands.
Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Top Deals On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
During this upcoming sale, you can get your favorite phones at no-cost EMI and attractive discounts. Also, you can get the best deals on exchanging your existing smartphone and get your hands on Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection as well.
Having said that, here we have listed the best deals on the budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 that you can buy during the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest. Take a look before making a buying decision.
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)
Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,499 (11% off)
Realme C30 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 8,699 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (27% off)
Infinix HOT 12 Play is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,699 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (20% off)
POCO C31 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (30% off)
Infinix Hot 11 2022 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 7,299 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (18% off)
Infinix Smart 6 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,299 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 7,998 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (11% off)
Itel Vision 3 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,998 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 5,751 ; MRP: Rs. 5,919 (2% off)
Itel A48 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 5,751 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (30% off)
REDMI 10 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (30% off)
Infinix Note 11 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
