Flipkart Sale: Up To 30% Off On POCO F4 5G, POCO C31, POCO X4 Pro 5G, POCO F3 GT 5G, And More

POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,749 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (27% off)

POCO C31 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,749 onwards during the sale.

POCO M4 Pro 5G (Power Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)

POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M4 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (25% off)

POCO M4 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO F4 5G (Nebula Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (15% off)

POCO F4 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (25% off)

POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off)

POCO M2 Pro is available at 17% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO F3 GT 5G (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)

POCO F3 GT 5G is available at 17% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.