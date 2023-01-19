Infinix Hot 10 vs Redmi Note 10: Design, Display, Performance Compared

The Redmi Note 10 was released back in 2021 and was a great value-for-money mid-range smartphone. It was one of the very few devices to offer an AMOLED display at a ₹13,000 price point. Not just the display, the smartphone also packed in a lot of features, a quad camera setup, and fast charging support, among others. It is challenged by a mid-range device, the Infinix Hot 10, from another Chinese manufacturer, Infinix. Let's see how the Infinix Hot 10 fares against the popular Xiaomi smartphone.

Infinix Hot 10 vs Redmi Note 10: Design

The Infinix Hot 10 comes with a unique pattern on the rear panel along with a rectangular camera island housing the quad rear cameras. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the rear panel, which is an eyesore. Over to the front, the smartphone gets a left-aligned hole-punch camera cutout for the selfie sensor. The device measures 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm and weighs 195 grams.

Talking about the design of the Redmi Note 10, it gets a cleaner-looking rear panel, which is slightly curved at the edges. The camera island holds the rear quad camera sensors. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor unlike the rear-mounted one of the Infinix Hot 10. The Redmi Note 10 gets a centrally placed hole-punch selfie cutout. The smartphone measures 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 179 grams.

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 vs Redmi Note 10: Display

The Infinix Hot 10 sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ screen resolution and 264ppi pixel density. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 flaunts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 409ppi pixel density. The display of the Redmi Note 10 also gets a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Infinix Hot 10 vs Redmi Note 10: Performance

The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is built on a 12nm fabrication process. The chipset comprises two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.7GHz.

The Redmi Note 10 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, which is built on a slightly more efficient 11nm fabrication process. It is an octa-core chipset with two Kyro 460 Gold cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Kyro 460 Silver cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The Redmi Note 10 is not only more efficient but also more powerful when compared to the Infinix Hot 10.

Infinix Hot 10 vs Redmi Note 10: Cameras

The Infinix Hot 10 is equipped with a quad-rear camera setup featuring a 16MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a QVGA low light sensor. Selfies are handled by an 8MP sensor on the front.

The Redmi Note 10 boasts a quad camera setup at the rear comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth camera. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by a 13MP sensor at the front.

Infinix Hot 10 vs Redmi Note 10: Battery

The Infinix Hot 10 is backed by a 5200 mAh battery under the hood. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 gets a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 33W fast charging support.

Infinix Hot 10 vs Redmi Note 10: Conclusion

The Redmi Note 10 wins this comparison by a significant margin. It has a better design, a superior display, a more powerful processor, and better cameras compared to the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone.