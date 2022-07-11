List Of Best 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000 To Buy In India

Smartphones have become a force to reckon with, all thanks to their high-end processors and memory capacities. Nowadays, smartphones come with enhanced RAM to make multitasking and other tasks easy. Having a high amount of RAM is also good for playing those graphics-hungry games.

If you are someone looking to buy a new smartphone with 8GB RAM for a price below Rs. 35,000, then you have landed on the right page. This list includes smartphones from OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Vivo, Oppo, and other popular smartphone brands. So let's dive into the details.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

Realme GT Neo 3 5G Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display



Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU



6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage



8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage



Android 12 with realme UI 3.0



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front-facing camera



5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery



4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery



iQOO Neo 6 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen





Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU





8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage





12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage





Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12





Dual SIM (nano + nano)





64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front-facing camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery





OPPO F21 Pro Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display







Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU







8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage







expandable memory with microSD







Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1







Dual SIM (nano + nano)







64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera







32MP front-facing camera







Dual 4G VoLTE







4,500 mAh (typical) battery







Vivo V23 5G Price: Rs. 29,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen









Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU









8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage









Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









50MP + 8MP Rear Camera









In-display fingerprint sensor









USB Type-C audio









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









4,200 mAh (typ) battery









iQOO 9 SE Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen











Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU











8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage











Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











4,500 mAh (Typical) battery











Tecno Phantom X Price: Rs. 25,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED borderless screen













Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU













8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage













Android 11 with realme HiOS













50MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera













48MP + 8MP Front Camera













Dual 4G VoLTE













4,700 mAh (typical) battery













OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen















Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD















Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot















64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera















16MP front-facing camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh battery















OPPO Reno7 Price: Rs. 27,289

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

















Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

















8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory with microSD

















Android 11 with ColorOS 12

















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

















64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















32MP front-facing camera

















5G , Dual 4G VoLTE

















4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery

