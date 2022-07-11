List Of Best 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000 To Buy In India

Smartphones have become a force to reckon with, all thanks to their high-end processors and memory capacities. Nowadays, smartphones come with enhanced RAM to make multitasking and other tasks easy. Having a high amount of RAM is also good for playing those graphics-hungry games.
If you are someone looking to buy a new smartphone with 8GB RAM for a price below Rs. 35,000, then you have landed on the right page. This list includes smartphones from OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Vivo, Oppo, and other popular smartphone brands. So let's dive into the details.
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
- 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (typ) battery
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED borderless screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme HiOS
- 50MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 48MP + 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery
Price: Rs. 33,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 29,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 33,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 25,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 27,289
Key Specs