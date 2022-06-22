List Of Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 Buy In India

Smartphones, especially gaming smartphones, are in vogue right now. Gaming phones feature specific technology that enhances the overall gaming experience. What's more, you can get gaming smartphones on a budget. We have brought together a List Of the Best Gaming Smartphones that you can buy for under Rs. 20,000 in India. Here's all you need to know about these gaming phones under Rs. 20K in India.

The List Of Best Gaming Smartphones under Rs. 20,000 includes top brands like Xiaomi mi 10i with 8GB RAM. One can also check out gaming phones from other brands like Vivo. This includes the Vivo V20, Vivo T1 with 8GB RAM, Vivo Y73 2021 model, and the Vivo Y33T.

One can also check out options like the Infini Zero 5G and Tecno Pova 5G as part of the list Of Best Gaming Smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Plus, the Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo A96 4G, and the Oppo K10 are some more phones to explore. Also, the Realme 8, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A23 are good gaming phones to checkout.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage,

Expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,820mAh (Typical) / 4,720mAh (Minimum) battery

OPPO F19 Pro Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display



2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P95 Processor



8GB RAM With 128GB Storage



Dual SIM



48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash



16MP Front Camera



In-Display Fingerprint



Dual 4G VoLTE



WiFi 5



4,310 mAh Battery



Infinix Zero 5G Price: Rs. 17,999 Key Specs

6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen





Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU





8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage





Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD





Android 11 with XOS 10





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front-facing camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh (typical) battery





Vivo T1 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen







Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU







4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage







Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD







Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0







Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)







50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh (typical) battery







Vivo Y73 2021 Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen









Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU









8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage









Expandable memory with microSD









Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)









Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1









64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front camera









Dual 4G VoLTE









4,000 mAh (typical) battery









Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display











Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU











8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card











Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1











Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)











50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera











8MP front camera











5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











6,000 mAh battery











Vivo Y33T Price: Rs. 18,990

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen













Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU













8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage













Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD













Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)













Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12













50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera













Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh (typical) battery













OPPO A96 4G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate















Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU















8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable memory with microSD















Dual SIM















Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1















50MP + 2MP Rear Camera















16MP front-facing camera















Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh (typical) battery















Realme 8 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness

















Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

















4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

















expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

















Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

















64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















16MP front camera

















Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh (typical) battery

















OPPO K10 Price: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen



















Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU



















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage



















Expandable memory with microSD



















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



















Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1



















50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















16MP front-facing camera



















Dual 4G VoLTE



















5,000 mAh (typical) battery



















Tecno Pova 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.9-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen





















Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU





















8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage





















Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD





















Android 11 with HIOS 8.0





















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





















50MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















16MP front-facing camera





















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE





















6,000 mAh (typical) battery





















Samsung Galaxy A23 Price: Rs. 19,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display























Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU























6GB /8GB RAM with 128GB storage























Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card























Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1























Dual SIM























50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera























8MP front camera























Dual 4G VoLTE























5,000 mAh battery

