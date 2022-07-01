List Of Best Selling 5G Smartphones On Amazon Under Rs. 30,000

5G smartphones are increasing in demand, especially as 5G testing in India has been increasing. Not all 5G smartphones are expensive as you can buy mid-range 5G smartphones in India. For the same, we have listed some of the Best Selling 5G Smartphones To Buy On Amazon available under Rs. 30,000. The Best Selling 5G Smartphones To Buy In Amazon under Rs. 30,000 include brands like Samsung, iQOO, Redmi, Realme, and so on.

The Best Selling 5G Smartphones To Buy In Amazon list includes devices from Samsung. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and Galaxy M32 5G are available at a discount. They are priced at Rs. 17,999, Rs. 20,999, and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

The list of Best Selling 5G Smartphones To Buy On Amazon Under Rs. 30,000 include phones like the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G for Rs. 23,999. Similarly, the iQOO Z6 5G is available for as low as Rs. 14,999 at the Amazon sale. Buyers can also check out the slightly older iQOO Z5 5G and the iQOO Z3 5G phones under Rs. 30,000.

Apart from these, the Best Selling 5G Smartphones To Buy In Amazon list includes the Realme Narzo 50 5G for just Rs. 15,999. Redmi phones like the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G, and the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G are also available at a discount, costing Rs. 15,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 24,999, respectively.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,991 (14% Off)

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (28% Off)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available at 28% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,991 (25% Off)

iQOO Z6 5G is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

 

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (24% Off)

Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (14% Off)

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 14,000 (40% Off)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 40% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (22% Off)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

 

iQOO Z5 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (20% Off)

iQOO Z5 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (29% Off)

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z3 5G (Cyber Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (13% Off)

iQOO Z3 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

 

Realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage)

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (11% Off)

Realme narzo 50 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

 

