Smartphone launches keep happening almost every month, giving buyers a wide range of choices to choose from. Popular brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and others launch smartphones periodically. With every new entrant, older phones will be available for a lesser price tag.
List Of Smartphones Price Drop In India: OnePlus 9 5G, iPhone 13, Redmi Note 11T 5G, More
We have brought to you the List Of Price Drop Smartphones in India. This includes brand new phones as well as slightly older models.
The List Of Price Drop Smartphones in India includes Apple phones. The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 recently received a price drop for the Indian market, just ahead of the iPhone 14 launch. If you're thinking of getting an iPhone, keep this price drop in mind. Additionally, the OnePlus 9 5G with Hasselblad cameras also received a price cut.
Apart from these, many Redmi and Xiaomi phones also got a price cut. The List Of Price Drop Smartphones in India includes the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10T 5G, which are available for up to Rs. 2,000 discount. Additionally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G is also available with a discount.
The List Of Price Drop Smartphones in India also includes Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy M32 and the Galaxy M52. One can also check out Vivo phones at a discount like the Vivo Y21 and the Vivo Y15C.
Note: Not all of these price cuts are official. Some of these price cuts are taken from the online retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon.
MRP: Rs. 49,999
After Price Cut: Rs. 37,999
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500 mAh battery
- 6.1 inches 1170 x 2532 pixels Display
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Storage
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Primary Camera, 12MP Front Camera
- Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm), Hexa Core
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3,227 mAh battery
- 6.1 inches 1170 x 2532 pixels Display
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Storage / 4GB RAM
- Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm), Hexa Core
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2851 mAh battery
- 5.4 inches 1080 x 2340 pixels Display
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP Front Camera
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Storage
- Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm), Hexa Core
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
- 6.5 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels Display
- 128GB Storage / 6GB, 8GB RAM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Primary Camera
- 13MP Front Camera
- MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720, Octa Core
- Non removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery
- 64GB, 128GB storage / 6GB, 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Primary Camera
- 13 MP Front Camera
- 6.43 inches 1080 x 2400 pixels, Display
- Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm), Octa Core
- Non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery
- 6.6 inches 1080 x 2400 pixels, Display
- 64GB, 128GB storage / 6GB, 8GB RAM
- 50MP + 8MP Primary Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Dimensity 810 (6nm), Octa Core
- Non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery
- 6.52 inches 1080 x 2408 pixels Display
- 128GB Storage / 6GB, 8GB RAM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Primary Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Exynos 1280, Octa Core
- Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery
- 128 GB, 256 GB Storage / 8GB RAM
- 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Primary Camera, 16MP Front Camera
- 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, Display
- MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G, Octa core
- Non removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery
- 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
MRP: Rs. Rs. 79,900 (128 GB)
After Price Cut: 70,990
MRP: Rs. Rs. 79,900 (128GB)
After Price Cut: Rs. 58,999
MRP: Rs. 69,900 (128GB)
After Price Cut: Rs. 65,299
MRP: Rs. 20,999 (6GB RAM, 128GB)
After Price Cut: Rs. 16,999
MRP: Rs. 18,999 ((6GB RAM, 128GB)
After Price Cut: Rs. 14,999
MRP: Rs. 22,999 (8GB RAM)
After Price Cut: Rs. 18,999
MRP: Rs. 40,999 (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
After Price Cut: Rs. 29,999
MRP: Rs. 49,998 (8GB RAM,128GB Storage)
After Price Cur: Rs. 37,999
MRP: Rs. 64,999
After Price Cut: Rs. 49,999
