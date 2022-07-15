Nothing Phone (1) Out Of Stock On Flipkart: Alternative Chinese Smartphones To Buy In India

Nothing Phone (1) went official in India on July 12 in two color options - Black and White and three storage configurations via Flipkart. However, soon after the launch of the smartphone, the device has gone out of stock and potential buyers, including those who have pre-ordered the smartphone, have taken to social media to complain about the unavailability of the device.

Given that the Nothing Phone (1) is out of stock if you want to purchase a new smartphone, then here is a list of Chinese smartphone alternatives that you can consider buying in India right now. Here, we have listed some of these Chinese smartphones from various brands, including Realme, OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, Tecno, and Oppo.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display



Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU



8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage



Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



32MP front-facing camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,500 mAh battery



POCO F4 5G Price: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display





Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU





6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage





Dual SIM (nano + nano)





MIUI 13 based on Android 12





64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





20MP front-facing camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





4,500 mAh (Typical) battery





iQOO Neo 6 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen







Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU







8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage







12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage







Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12







Dual SIM (nano + nano)







64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE







4,700 mAh (Typical) / 4,580 mAh (minimum) battery







OnePlus Nord 2 Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display









Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU









6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage









12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage









Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









32MP front-facing camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









4,500 mAh battery









OnePlus 10R Price: Rs. 38,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display











Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU











8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage











Android 12 with OxygenOS 12











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery











Realme 9 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen













Octa Core wirh MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU













6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage













8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













Android 12 with realme UI 3.0













50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera













5G, Dual 4G VoLTE













4,500 mAh battery













Vivo V23 5G Price: Rs. 29,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen















Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU















8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage















Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12















Dual SIM (nano + nano)















64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera















50MP + 8MP Front Camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE















4,200 mAh (typ) battery















Vivo T1 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

















Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

















6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

















Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

















Dual SIM (nano + nano)

















64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















16MP front-facing camera

















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

















4,700 mAh (Typical) battery

















Motorola Edge 30 Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display



















Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU



















8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage



















Android 12 with MyUX



















Dual SIM (nano + nano)



















50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















32MP front camera



















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



















4,020 mAh battery



















iQOO 9 SE Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen





















Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU





















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage





















Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12





















Dual SIM (nano + nano)





















48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















16MP front-facing camera





















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE





















4,500mAh (Typical) battery





















Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 38,990

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen























Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU























8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage























Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12























Dual SIM (nano + nano)























108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera























50MP + 8MP Front Camera























In-display fingerprint sensor























USB Type-C audio























5G, Dual 4G VoLTE























4,300 mAh (typ) battery























OPPO F21 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 60Hz AMOLED display

























Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU

























8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

























Expandable memory with microSD

























Android 11 with ColorOS 12

























Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

























64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

























16MP front-facing camera

























5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

























4,500 mAh (typical) battery

























Tecno Phantom X Price: Rs. 25,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED borderless screen



























Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU



























8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage



























Android 11 with realme HiOS 8.0



























50MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear



























48MP front camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash



























Dual 4G VoLTE



























4,700 mAh (typical) battery



























OPPO Reno7 Price: Rs. 27,289

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display





























Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU





























8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage





























Expandable memory with microSD





























Android 11 with ColorOS 12





























Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





























64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





























32MP front-facing camera





























5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





























4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery





























Xiaomi Mi 11X Price: Rs. 31,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display































3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 870 Processor































6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM































Dual SIM































48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash































20MP Front Camera































Bluetooth 5.1































5G SA/NSA































4G VoLTE/WiFi 6































USB Type-C































4,520 mAh Battery

