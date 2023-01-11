Redmi 11 Prime 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Affordable Xiaomi 5G Smartphones Compared

Xiaomi has a slew of Redmi Note 11 and Redmi 11 devices in its portfolio in India. It is normal to get confused between devices. Heck, it's difficult to memorize their nomenclatures and specifications even for tech enthusiasts and tech journalists. We are comparing the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphones today, which are affordable mid-range 5G smartphones and pack in some interesting hardware. So, if you are in the market for either of these devices, this comparison will surely clear all your doubts.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Design

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is made out of polycarbonate and gets a color-blended rectangular camera island. The camera bump houses two circular camera rings, accompanied by an LED flash. Over to the front, the device comes with an obsolete waterdrop-style notch on the display, which is a bummer at this price point.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 11T 5G gets a contemporary styling with a punch-hole camera cutout on the display for the selfie camera. At the rear, it gets a rectangular glossy black camera island with a metal-finished surround for the primary lens. All this combined, makes the Redmi Note 11T 5G look more upmarket compared to the Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Display

Both the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and the Redmi Note 11T 5G sport a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution and a 90HX refresh rate. They both get Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection to withstand abuse. However, the Redmi Note 11T 5G has a higher 84.8 percent screen-to-body ratio compared to the 83.6 percent screen-to-body ratio owing to its hole-punch camera cutout on the display.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Performance

When it comes to performance, the Redmi Note 11T 5G has a slight edge as it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC compared to the Dimensity 700 chipset of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. The Dimensity 810 SoC is built on the 6nm fabrication process and comprises two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. In comparison, the Dimensity 700 SoC is built on the 7nm fabrication process and incorporates two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Cameras

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Redmi Note 11T 5G boasts a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultrawide sensor with a 119-degree field of view.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G can only shoot 1080p videos at 30fps, whereas the Redmi Note 11T 5G has the capability to shoot 1080p videos at 60fps. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G gets a 5MP front-facing sensor, whereas the Redmi Note 11T 5G is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Battery

Both the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphones are powered by 5000mAh batteries under their hoods. However, the Redmi Note 11T 5G offers faster 33W fast charging support compared to the Redmi 11 Prime 5G's 18W charging tech.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Conclusion

Be it the styling, display design, performance, cameras, or fast charging, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is a superior product in this comparison. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at ₹16,999 on Amazon, while the 6GB RAM+128GB variant of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G costs ₹15,999. For just ₹1,000 more you get a lot more value with the Redmi Note 11T 5G device, and hence the winner of this comparison.