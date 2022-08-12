Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale: Discounts Offers On Best Budget, Mid-rage, Premium Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 You Save: 33% (Rs. 25,000)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 33% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10T 5G 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,499 You Save: 11% (Rs. 2,000)

Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 11% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola E32s 32 GB, 3 GB RAM, Misty Silver

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 You Save: 35% (Rs. 4,300)

Motorola E32s is available at 35% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9 Pro 128 GB, 8 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 64,999 You Save: 23% (Rs. 15,000)

OnePlus 9 Pro 128 GB, 8 GB RAM is available at 23% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 128 GB, Midnight (Black)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 72,990 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 ; You Save: 9% (Rs. 6,910)

Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,990 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G71, 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, Neptune Green,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 ; You Save: 26% (Rs. 6,000)

Motorola G71 is available at 26% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G60 ‎128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 ; You Save: 27% (Rs. 6,000)

Motorola G60 is available at 27% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G 128 GB, 6 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 ; You Save: 20% (Rs. 4,000)

Realme 8s 5G is available at 20% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9 128 GB, 8 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999.00 ; You Save: 24% (Rs. 12,000)

OnePlus 9G is available at 24% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C25Y 64 GB, 4 GB RAM, Glacier Blue, Mobile Phone

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: 23% (Rs. 3,000)

Realme C25Y is available at 23% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, Turbo Black, Mobile Phone

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 28,990 ; You Save: 17% (Rs. 4,991)

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available at 17% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 128 GB, Blue

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 60,900 ; MRP: Rs. 70,900 ; You Save: 14% (Rs. 10,000)

Apple iPhone 12 is available at 14% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 60,900 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, Ocean Blue, Mobile Phone

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 ; You Save: 12% (Rs. 4,000)

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is available at 12% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.