Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14: The Flagship Duel

There's every reason to be excited about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23. Samsung smartphones have always been criticized for their lacklustre gaming performance. But, not anymore as the Galaxy S23 employs an exclusive flagship chipset by Qualcomm, which is expected to deliver a power-packed performance. It also packs in an all-new design, new features, and a tweaked camera setup. But, will it be enough to topple the Apple iPhone 14? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14: Design

Samsung has moved to a flat frame design with its Samsung Galaxy S23. The rear design is flat and cleaner looking with three circular camera rings. It is touted to boast an Armor Aluminum frame with enhanced scratch and drop resistance. Furthermore, it gets Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both ends. As for the dimensions, the device measures 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm and weighs 168 grams.

The Apple iPhone 14 carries the same design as its predecessor, the Apple iPhone 13. It comes with a square camera island at the rear, which houses the dual rear camera sensors. The iPhone 14 too gets an aluminum frame and glass protection on both ends. The device measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm and weighs 172 grams. Both smartphones come with an IP68 rating for dust/water resistance.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14: Display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 sports a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device comes with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie sensor on the display.

The iPhone 14 also flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, HDR10 support, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display gets a typical iPhone notch on the display that houses the front-facing camera and the biometrics sensor. Furthermore, the display is protected by Ceramic Shield glass made by Corning.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by an overclocked octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm TSMC fabrication process. The chipset boasts one Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.36GHz, two Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, two Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and three Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset also comprises the Adreno 740, which supports the Ray tracing feature.

The iPhone 14 is powered by the same Apple A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13. It is a Hexa-core chipset featuring two Avalanche cores clocked at 3.23GHz and four Blizzard cores clocked at 1.82GHz. Graphical duties are handled by a 5-core Apple GPU.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14: Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The rear cameras support 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K recording at 60fps. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 12MP sensor at the front.

The iPhone 14 gets just two camera sensors at the back. The primary is a 12MP snapper with Sensor-Shift OIS. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The rear sensors support 4K video recording at 60fps. There's a 12MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3900mAh battery under its hood coupled with a 25W wired fast charging support that is claimed to offer 50 percent battery in 30 minutes. The handset also supports 10W wireless charging and a reverse charging feature.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by a 3279mAh (Unofficial) battery paired to a 20W fast charging system, which is touted to deliver 50 percent battery in 30 minutes. The iPhone 14 supports 15W wireless charging via MagSafe.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been launched at a starting price of ₹74,999 in India. The Apple iPhone 14 retails for ₹72,999 in the country. Both smartphones are very closely matched in terms of performance. The Samsung Galaxy S23 nudges ahead in the camera department with its telephoto camera, which offers a different perspective in photography. Both devices come with sophisticated user interfaces and advanced privacy & security features. It all boils down to the choice of the operating system. Android lovers can go for the Galaxy S23 and iOS fans can opt for the iPhone 14.