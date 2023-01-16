Tecno Pova 4 vs Tecno Pova 3: Comparison

The Tecno Pova 3 is popularly known as a battery monster owing to its 7000mAh battery. It is now joined by its successor, the Tecno Pova 4, which focuses on the performance aspect more. You might think of the Tecno Pova 4 as an upgrade to the Tecno Pova 3, but that's not the case. The Tecno Pova 3 is still relevant to the market and is slightly cheaper than the Tecno Pova 4. Let's pit them against each other to know their differences.

Tecno Pova 4 vs Tecno Pova 3: Design

The Tecno Pova 4 gets an interesting dual finish on the rear panel. It gets a dual camera setup at the rear. Over to the front, it gets a centrally placed hole-punch camera sensor. The handset measures 170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm.

The Tecno Pova 3 also comes with a fancy rear design with an RGB notification light strip. It bears triple rear camera sensors at the rear and a hole-punch selfie cutout at the front. The device measures 173.1 x 78.5 x 9.4 mm and weighs 230 grams.

Tecno Pova 4 vs Tecno Pova 3: Display

The Tecno Pova 4 sports a 6.82-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Tecno Pova 3 boasts a 6.9-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Tecno Pova 3 wins this round owing to its higher resolution panel.

Tecno Pova 4 vs Tecno Pova 3: Performance

The Tecno Pova 4 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is built on an efficient 6nm fabrication process and comprises Cortex-A76 cores. In comparison, the Tecno Pova 3 is powered by a less powerful MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which is built on a 12nm fabrication process and features Cortex-A75 cores. If gaming is your priority, the Tecno Pova 4 can offer you sustained 40fps gaming in most titles.

Tecno Pova 4 vs Tecno Pova 3: Cameras

The Tecno Pova 4 is equipped with a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 50MP primary shooter and a secondary AI camera. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor at the front.

The Tecno Pova 3 boasts a triple rear camera setup as opposed to the dual camera setup of the Pova 4. It comes with a 50MP primary shooter, accompanied by two ancillary cameras. There's an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies.

Tecno Pova 4 vs Tecno Pova 3: Battery

The Tecno Pova 3 is the clear winner on paper as it packs in a ludicrous 7000mAh battery under its hood. The smartphone gets 25W fast charging support to juice it up quickly. In comparison, the Tecno Pova 4 is powered by a smaller 6000mAh battery coupled with 18W charging support.

Tecno Pova 4 vs Tecno Pova 3: Conclusion

The Tecno Pova 4 is priced at ₹10,999 and the Tecno Pova 3 comes at a price tag of ₹9,999 in India. If your priority is gaming, then you can opt for the Tecno Pova 4. However, if you are looking for a better display, a monstrous battery, and fast charging, then the Tecno Pova 3 makes more sense.