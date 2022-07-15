Top 10 Most Popular Phones Among Indian Delivery Partners This Year

By

Ordering food and delivery is something that most of us do almost every day. While the increase in the number of users has also created a lot of job opportunities in tier one and tier two cities of India.

Have you ever wondered what smartphone these delivery partners use? As per the latest report from Borzo, Xiaomi seems to be the most popular smartphone brand amongst the delivery partners. Here is the list of the top 10 most popular smartphones used by delivery partners in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs

  • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
  • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
  • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • Android 10 with MIUI 12
  • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 5,000 mAh battery
    • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
      • Vivo Y21

      Price: Rs. 13,900
      Key Specs

      • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
      • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
      • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
      • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
      • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
      • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
      • 8MP front-facing camera
      • Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 5,000 mAh battery
        • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

        Price: Rs. 10,999
        Key Specs

        • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
        • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
        • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
        • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
        • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
        • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
        • 48MP + 5MP secondary camera
        • 13MP front-facing camera
        • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
        • Dual 4G VoLTE
        • 4,000 mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery
          • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

          Price: Rs. 15,999
          Key Specs

          • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
          • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
          • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
          • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
          • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
          • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
          • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
          • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera
          • 20MP front camera
          • Dual 4G VoLTE
          • 4,500 mAh battery
            • Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

            Price: Rs. 10,999
            Key Specs

            • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
            • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
            • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
            • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
            • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
            • Android 10 with MIUI 12
            • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
            • 8MP front camera
            • Dual 4G VoLTE
            • 6,000 mAh (Typical) / 5,900mAh (minimum) battery
              • Xiaomi Redmi 9A

              Price: Rs. 7,499
              Key Specs

              • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
              • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
              • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
              • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
              • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
              • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
              • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
              • 5MP front camera
              • Dual 4G VoLTE
              • 5000mAh battery

                •  

                Redmi Note 5 Pro

                Price: Rs. 9,699
                Key Specs

                • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
                • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
                • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
                • Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
                • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
                • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
                • 12MP + secondary 5MP camera
                • 20MP front-facing camera
                • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
                • 4G VoLTE
                • 4,000mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery
                  • Oppo A54

                  Price: Rs. 13,490
                  Key Specs

                  • 6.51-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+19:9 display
                  • 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
                  • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory
                  • Expandable memory with microSD
                  • Dual SIM
                  • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
                  • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                  • 16MP front-facing camera
                  • Dual 4G VoLTE
                  • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890 mAh (minimum) battery
                    • Redmi Note 8

                    Price: Rs. 11,499
                    Key Specs

                    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
                    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
                    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
                    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
                    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
                    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                    • 13MP front-facing camera
                    • Dual 4G VoLTE
                    • 4,000 mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery

source  

Published On July 15, 2022
