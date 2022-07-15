Top 10 Most Popular Phones Among Indian Delivery Partners This Year

Ordering food and delivery is something that most of us do almost every day. While the increase in the number of users has also created a lot of job opportunities in tier one and tier two cities of India.

Have you ever wondered what smartphone these delivery partners use? As per the latest report from Borzo, Xiaomi seems to be the most popular smartphone brand amongst the delivery partners. Here is the list of the top 10 most popular smartphones used by delivery partners in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen



Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU



6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage



Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD



Android 11 with MIUI 12.5



Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



13MP front-facing camera



Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh (Typical) battery



Vivo Y21 Price: Rs. 13,900

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen





Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU





4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1





13MP + 2MP Rear Camera





8MP front-facing camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery





Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display







2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU







4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage







expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD







Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10







Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)







48MP + 5MP secondary camera







13MP front-facing camera







Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor







Dual 4G VoLTE







4,000 mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery







Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection









Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU









6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage









6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage









Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD









Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)









Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11









64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera









20MP front camera









Dual 4G VoLTE









4,500 mAh battery









Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen











Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU











4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage











Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD











Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)











Android 10 with MIUI 12











48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera











8MP front camera











Dual 4G VoLTE











6,000 mAh (Typical) / 5,900mAh (minimum) battery











Xiaomi Redmi 9A Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen













2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU













2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage













Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD













Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)













Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12













13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture













5MP front camera













Dual 4G VoLTE













5000mAh battery













Redmi Note 5 Pro Price: Rs. 9,699

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display















1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU















4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage















Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD















Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)















12MP + secondary 5MP camera















20MP front-facing camera















Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor















4G VoLTE















4,000mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery















Oppo A54 Price: Rs. 13,490

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+19:9 display

















2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

















4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory

















Expandable memory with microSD

















Dual SIM

















ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

















13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















16MP front-facing camera

















Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890 mAh (minimum) battery

















Redmi Note 8 Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen



















Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU



















4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage



















Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD



















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



















Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10



















48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















13MP front-facing camera



















Dual 4G VoLTE



















4,000 mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery