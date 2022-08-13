Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Offers: Discounts On Redmi, Vivo, Oppo, realme, Samsung, OnePlus, Smartphones

Vijay Sales, one of the popular online retailers for discounts on various products is hosting a new sale. On account of the 75th Independence Day in India, the online retailer is hosting the Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale wherein you can get attractive deals and discounts on your favorite products.
During the sale, you can get up to 70% off on smartphones, laptops and other products. If you want to purchase a smartphone, then there are many options from brands such as Vivo, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, Samsung and others. In addition, you can use any leading bank credit or debit card to get up to 7.5% cashback and instant discount on the purchase.
Take a look at the offers on smartphones during the Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale offers from here.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP : Rs. 19,999 (23% off) (You Save Rs. 4,500)
Redmi Note 11S is available at 23% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP : Rs. 30,999 (3% off) (You Save Rs.1,000)
Oppo Reno8 5G is available at 3% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP : Rs. 39,999 (13% off) (You Save Rs.5,000)
Realme GT 2 is available at 13% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP : Rs. 38,999 (5% off) (You Save Rs. 2,000)
Realme GT NEO 3 is available at 5% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP : Rs. 34,999 (17% off) (You Save Rs. 6,000)
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is available at 17% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP : Rs. 25,990 (19% off) (You Save Rs. 4,991)
Vivo Y75 4G is available at 19% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP : Rs. 21,999 (20% off) (You Save Rs. 4,500)
Redmi Note 11S is available at 20% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 52,999 ; MRP : Rs. 62,999 (16% off) (You Save Rs. 10,000)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 16% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 59,999 ; MRP : Rs. 64,999 (8% off) (You Save Rs. 5,000)
Vivo X80 5G is available at 8% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP : Rs. 43,999 (9% off) (You Save Rs. 4,000)
OnePlus 10R 5G is available at 9% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP : Rs. 16,999 (26% off) (You Save Rs. 4,500)
Redmi 10 is available at 26% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
Vijaya Sales Gudipadwa2022 And Diwali Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Smartwatches, And More