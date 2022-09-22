Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ Sale Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi 12 Pro- The Xiaomi 12 Pro (8/256GB) will be up for grabs at Rs. 45,999. This is an excellent selling price for the 2022 Xiaomi flagship handset as it was launched in India in April for Rs 62,999. You can read our review of the handset here.

Xiaomi 11T Pro- Another solid offering from Xiaomi- the 11T Pro (8/128GB) is available at an effective price of Rs. 28,499, after a discount of Rs. 11,500.

Xiaomi 11i- Series- The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and the 11i are also selling at discounted prices. The effective sale price for the 11i HyperCharge (6/128GB) is Rs. 19,749, whereas the Xiaomi 11i (6/128GB) will cost you Rs. 18,749.

Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ Sale Offers On Redmi Smartphones

Redmi K50i- The Redmi K50i's 6/128GB model is available at an effective price of Rs. 19,999 and the 8/256GB model is up for grabs at Rs. 22,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro series- The Note 11 Pro+ 5G has discounts up to Rs. 4,250. The 6/128GB model can be purchased at Rs. 16,749, and the 8/256GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. The standard Redmi Note 11 Pro model (6/128GB) costs Rs. 16,499 after a discount of Rs. 1,500.

The list of other noteworthy Redmi smartphones on sale includes- Redmi Note 11, 11S, 11 SE, 11T SE, 11T 5G, 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi A1, Redmi 9A Active, Redmi 10A and 10.

Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ Sale Offers On Smart TVs

Xiaomi Smart TV 5X 43"- The 43-inch Smart TV can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 25,999. The Smart TV was launched in India at Rs. 31,999.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32"- The smaller 32-inch model is selling at a crazy price of Rs. 9,899, which is Rs. 5,00 down from its original launch price of Rs. 15,499.

Redmi Smart TVs- The 43-inch and 32-inch Redmi TVs have become more affordable with discounts up to Rs. 7,250. The 43-inch model is available at Rs. 21,749 and the 32-inch variant will cost you just Rs. 8,999.

Noteworthy Deals on Xiaomi Laptop/Tablets & Ecosystem Products

RedmiBook 15 (15.6", i3, 8/256GB)- Sale price- Rs. 28,999 (Discount- Rs. 6,000)

RedmiBook 15 Pro (i5, 8/512GB)- Sale price- Rs. 35,999 (Discount- Rs. 11,000)

Mi Notebook Pro i5 (16/512GB)- Sale price- Rs. 52,999 (Discount- Rs. 7,000)

Xiaomi Pad 5 (6/128GB)- Sale price- Rs. 22,999 (Discount- Rs. 4,000)

Xiaomi India has partnered with Bank of Baroda, Kotak Bank, and IndusInd Bank to offer discounts on mi.com during the festive season sale 2022. You can also get discounts on Xiaomi products if you use Paytm, ZestMoney, OlaMoney, or Bajaj Finance to make a purchase on mi.com.