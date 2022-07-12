Apple iOS 16 Beta Available Now With Upgraded Features: How To Install On Your iPhone?

How To Download iOS 16?

Basically, all phones from iPhone 8 and above will get iOS 16 support. If you own an iPhone 7 or older, you won't be able to experience the iOS 16 software. If you're looking to try the iOS 16 beta, here are the steps to do it:

Step 1: Firstly, you need to register your smartphone with Apple via the Beta Software Program or just like on this link

Step 2: Click on Sign up if you're a new member or click on sign in if you've already registered before.

Step 3: Once done, the iOS software will show up in your Settings > General > Software Update

Step 4: Remember to backup your data as the iOS 16 public beta will be full of bugs that could damage your device

Step 5: Once done, you can download and install the iOS 16 update on your iPhone