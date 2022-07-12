Apple iOS 16 Beta Available Now With Upgraded Features: How To Install On Your iPhone?

One of the exciting news for Apple fans is the availability of the iOS 16 public beta. The final and fully stable version of iOS 16 will arrive this fall along with the new iPhone 14 series. Supported iPhones can now download and install the iOS 16 software. The steps for the same are explained below.

iOS 16 Features: What’s New?

Like every software update, iOS 16 also brings in a couple of new features. For one, users can now customize their lock screen, giving it a personal touch of their own. Apple is now supporting several new styles and fonts for more customization. Mini widgets to show activity, alarms, weather, and more are also available.

Additionally, Apple Mail has many upgrades with iOS 16. Users can unsend a message or even edit a sent one. Additionally, tech web video producer MKBHD has even released a video of the new iOS 16 experience, which also highlights additional camera experience for users.
iOS 16 Supported Devices

This brings us to the new iOS 16 update on our iPhone. However, not every device is going to support the new beta OS. Here's the list of iPhones that support iOS 16:

  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone SE (2020)
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 Mini
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
How To Download iOS 16?

Basically, all phones from iPhone 8 and above will get iOS 16 support. If you own an iPhone 7 or older, you won't be able to experience the iOS 16 software. If you're looking to try the iOS 16 beta, here are the steps to do it:

Step 1: Firstly, you need to register your smartphone with Apple via the Beta Software Program or just like on this link

Step 2: Click on Sign up if you're a new member or click on sign in if you've already registered before.

Step 3: Once done, the iOS software will show up in your Settings > General > Software Update

Step 4: Remember to backup your data as the iOS 16 public beta will be full of bugs that could damage your device

Step 5: Once done, you can download and install the iOS 16 update on your iPhone

Similarly, you can also get the iPadOS 16 update for your iPad Pro or iPad Air. It's advised to try public beta software on spare phones as you might lose some data because of bugs. If you're unsure about getting the new software right away, you have to wait for a couple more months for the stable version to fully rollout.

The stable iOS 16 update will arrive for all supported iPhone models in the fall. This is also the time when Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 series. The next-gen Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro are tipped to launch.

Published On July 12, 2022
