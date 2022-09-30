Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Renders Leaked; Here’s What to Expect?

As we are nearing the announcement of next-gen Google flagship smartphones -- the Pixel 7 series, the rumor mills are actively churning out more details about these phones. Recently, a report revealed the press renders of the alleged Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Now, a noted tipster has shared the press renders of the duo.

Unlike the earlier set of renders, the recent ones shared by Evan Blass do not have a watermark. However, the Pixel 7 duo appears to have a similar design language. Let's take a look at the leaked renders and other details of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro all set to be unveiled on October 6 alongside the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Renders Leak

Both the Pixel 7 smartphones are seen with a punch-hole cutout on the display for the front-facing camera. The difference on this front is that the Pixel 7 seems to have a flat screen while the Pixel 7 Pro is seen with a slight curvature.

Moving on to the flip side, there seems to be a protruding camera bar on both phones. The renders show that the vanilla variant bestows a dual-camera system while the Pro variant seems to feature a triple-camera setup. Another aspect revealed by the renders is that these Pixel phones will come in Snow and Obsidian color options. There are speculations that the Pixel 7 will also arrive in Lemongrass, whereas the Pro variant will arrive in Hazel color schemes.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Expected Specs and Price

From the existing reports, the Pixel 7 is believed to flaunt a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pro variant could arrive with a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a faster 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under its hood, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro duo are teased to get the power from the Tensor G2 chip. A 4,700 mAh battery is said to fuel the standard variant while the Pro variant is likely to draw power from a bigger 5,000 mAh battery. Both phones will get support for 33W fast charging and wireless charging as well.

The upcoming Google flagship phones will run Android 12 OS, claim reports. Furthermore, the Pixel 7 Pro could get a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The standard variant is likely to miss out on the telephoto lens.

Recently, these phones were listed on Amazon, revealing their possible pricing. As per the listing, the Pixel 7 is likely to be priced at $599 (approx. Rs. 49,000) and the Pixel 7 Pro is said to be priced at $899 (approx. Rs. 73,000).