Google Pixel Tablet Showcased Alongside Pixel 7 Smartphones

Google at its 'Made By Google' event showcased its upcoming Google Pixel Tablet alongside the Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. Google is looking forward to providing a complete ecosystem to its users by adding more such devices to its portfolio. The major highlight of the Pixel tablet is its compatibility with the Charging Speaker Dock, allowing you to control your smart homes apart from entertainment.

Google Pixel Tablet: Features

The Google Pixel Tablet is built using premium ceramic material and boasts different finishes. It comes with rounded corners and relatively thick bezels around the screen. The tablet will be offered in various colors and you will get white or black bezel color options.

While the brand hasn't revealed the display size, we can assume it to be at least 10-inch in size going by the images. Similar to the Pixel 7 smartphones, the Google Pixel Tablet will also be powered by the latest Tensor G2 processor. It is based on a 4nm fabrication process and is claimed to deliver more power and energy efficiency compared to the 1st generation Tensor CPU in the Pixel 6 devices. Also, the Tensor G2 chipset is touted to bring a significant boost to AI and machine learning processes.

The Google Pixel Tablet gets pogo pin connectors at the rear to allow it to magnetically attach to the Charging Speaker Dock and boost its audio capabilities further. You can enjoy your favorite movies and songs on it while it charges. Smart home controls can be accessed via voice commands or via its touchscreen. Additionally, it can display photo memories while on standby mode.

In terms of software, the tablet is likely to run on the latest Android 13 and will bring the goodness of the 'Material You' theming engine along with a host of customizations. The Pixel Tablet is equipped with a single rear camera and a landscape-oriented front camera for video calling purposes.

Google Pixel Tablet: Availability

At the event, Google didn't reveal details about its storage, RAM, battery, or charging specifications. The tablet is slated to launch sometime in 2023. But, expect some leaks and rumors about the device ahead of the launch.