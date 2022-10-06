Infinix Zero Ultra With Curved AMOLED, 200MP Camera Launched: Specifications, Price

Infinix, mostly known to churn out mid-range smartphones, is now venturing into the affordable flagship space. The Chinese manufacturer has introduced its latest Infinix Zero Ultra device in the international markets. It packs in a curved AMOLED display, 200MP primary sensor, a MediaTek Dimensity 5G processor, and a ludicrous 180W fast charging support, among other features.

Infinix Zero Ultra: Specifications, Features

The Infinix Zero Ultra flaunts a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display can reach a maximum brightness of 900nits. The device comes with very slim bezels, which lend it a premium look.

The Zero Ultra is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor built on the 6nm fabrication process. It is a 5G capable upper-midrange processor and also does duty in other devices such as the Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, and Vivo V23 5G, among others. The Zero Ultra is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Talking about its cameras, it comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising an insane 200MP primary shooter with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by the 32MP sensor that is housed in a punch-hole camera cutout at the front.

Some notable features of the Infinix Zero Ultra include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C, among others. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery under its hood. It can be charged via the supplied 180W GaN fast charger, which promises to charge it fully in just 12 minutes. The handset runs on XOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system out of the box.

Infinix Zero Ultra: Price, Availability

The Infinix Zero Ultra comes at a price tag of $520 (approx. ₹42,447). It is offered in a single variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The device will be available in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colorways. There's no word about its India launch yet.