iQOO 11 Pro Full Specifications Leaked: A Better OnePlus 11 Pro Alternative?

It's no secret that iQOO is working on its 2023 flagship smartphone, the iQOO 11 Pro. The Vivo sub-brand, just like other manufacturers, is waiting for Qualcomm to announce its flagship processor, which is expected to happen in November 2022. Soon after the Qualcomm event, we can expect iQOO to announce the iQOO 11 Pro. But ahead of the launch, full specifications of the iQOO 11 Pro have surfaced, which suggests that it will be a force to be reckoned with. Let's see if it can annihilate the upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro.

iQOO 11 Pro: A Worthy OnePlus 11 Pro Contender?

Tipster, Yogesh Brar, has shared the full specifications of the upcoming iQOO 11 Pro smartphone. According to him, the iQOO 11 Pro will flaunt a 6.78-inch display with a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Earlier leaks suggest that it will be a 10-bit E6 Samsung AMOLED LTPO panel with variable refresh rates and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The OnePlus 11 Pro is also expected to sport similar display specifications albeit a slightly smaller 6.7-inch screen.

Both the iQOO 11 Pro and the OnePlus 11 Pro will be powered by the same unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is expected to offer superior performance and reduced power consumption compared to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It would boil down to how these two manufacturers tune their respective devices. The device will be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the iQOO 11 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX866x primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide snapper, and a 14.6MP telephoto shooter. While the primary and ultrawide sensors seem on par, the telephoto sensor on the OnePlus 11 Pro is believed to be a better 32MP unit. For selfie aficionados, there will be a 16MP front-facing shooter.

The iQOO 11 Pro is rumored to pack in a 4700mAh battery pack, which is a tad smaller than the OnePlus 11 Pro's 5000mAh unit. But, the iQOO 11 Pro is expected to pack in an insane 200W fast charging support versus the 100W fast charging tech on the OnePlus 11 Pro. The icing on the cake is a purported 50W wireless charging support.

iQOO 11 Pro: Competitors

Not just the OnePlus 11 Pro, the iQOO 11 Pro will have to fend off other flagships in 2023 such as the Samsung Galaxy S23, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro, and Asus ROG Phone 7, among others. The iQOO 11 Pro surely has got the specifications part right, but a lot will also depend on its design and pricing, which is unknown at this point.