iQOO 11 To Flaunt Worlds First Samsung E6 AMOLED With 1800nits Brightness

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is popular for its gaming-centric smartphones in India. The brand probably offers more features than any other smartphone maker in the affordable flagship and flagship space. So much so that iQOO fans believe that it produces the real flagship killer smartphones as opposed to OnePlus.

Cramming in more features at an aggressive price point doesn't mean that iQOO cuts corners in the build, display, or camera departments. Infact, it is working towards introducing segment-first features with its upcoming iQOO 11 series. Reportedly, iQOO will be employing the World's first Samsung E6 AMOLED screen in its upcoming iQOO 11 series of smartphones.

Samsung E6 AMOLED: How's It Better?

The iQOO 11 series might comprise the vanilla iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro initially. They will sport the latest Samsung E6 AMOLED panels. It will support a 2K screen resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Thanks to the LTPO 4.0 technology, it gets an adaptive refresh rate, which can dynamically adjust the frames according to the content on the screen for maximum efficiency.

The E6 display offers a peak brightness of 1800 nits, which is higher than the 1500 nits of the E5 AMOLED in iQOO 10 Pro and a shade lower than the 2000 nits maximum brightness of the iPhone 14 Pro/ iPhone 14 Pro Max. Despite the increased brightness, it is claimed to reduce power consumption by 13 percent compared to the older generation Samsung E5 AMOLED.

Advertisement

Many a time AMOLED panels do provide punchy colors but lack color accuracy. iQOO vouches to address that by employing its self-developed XDR Engine for enhanced color accuracy. The display can achieve a JNCD≈0.26 (Just Noticeable Color Difference). Also, the iQOO 11 series will come with 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, which will reduce the screen flickering at low brightness levels for advanced eye protection.

iQOO 11 Pro: Features, Specifications (Rumored)

The iQOO 11 Pro is expected to feature a curved Samsung E6 AMOLED display. It will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. It could pack in 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0-type storage.

According to rumor mills, the iQOO 11 Pro could come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 14.6MP telephoto snapper. Selfies and video calling duties could be handled by a 16MP camera at the front. iQOO's V2 imaging chip is expected to enhance the image output, especially in low-light scenarios.

The iQOO 11 Pro is expected to pack in a 5000mAh battery coupled with a ludicrous 200W fast charging system. The iQOO 11 series will go official in China on December 2, 2022. Expect the device to arrive in India in January 2023.