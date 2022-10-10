iQOO Neo 7 To Pack 5000mAh Battery, 120W Fast Charging: Design, Specifications

A real-life image of the iQOO Neo 7 got leaked on a Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, recently revealing its color, rear panel, and camera island design. Chinese singer, Zhou Shen, could be seen holding a blue color smartphone, which is believed to be the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 device.

The smartphone seems to have inherited the overall design from its predecessor. You can see a squarish camera island, which is reminiscent of the iQOO Neo 6. The rear panel is slightly curved where it meets the frame. There's a noise-cancellation microphone at the top and the volume rockers and power button are flanked to the right of the display.

iQOO Neo 7: Features (Rumored)

Before we proceed, you should know that the iQOO Neo 6 (China) and the Indian iQOO Neo 6 are different smartphones. The iQOO Neo 6 (China) model comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at its helm, whereas the iQOO Neo 6 (India) is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Talking about the new upcoming iQOO Neo 7 (China), popular leaker DCS (Digital Chat Station) believes it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It is a flagship processor from MediaTek that is built on the 4nm fabrication process. The recently launched Asus ROG Phone 6D and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate gaming phones are also powered by the same chipset.

DCS also revealed some of its display specifications. The tipster suggests that the iQOO Neo 7 will sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a hole-punch camera cutout on the display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of optics, the iQOO Neo 7 is rumored to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor. The primary camera will be accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide snapper and a 12MP telephoto shooter.

This is pretty much all the information we have about the device for now. Expect more information about RAM, memory type, selfie camera, and more to be leaked ahead of its launch.

