MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC To Debut On December 1: Compared With Dimensity 8100

MediaTek recently launched its Dimensity 9200 flagship mobile processor. Now, the Taiwanese company has shifted focus to its mid-range chipsets. It has shared a teaser poster on Weibo confirming the launch date of the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 premium mid-range processor. The chipset is slated to launch on December 1, 2022, and is expected to pack in more performance and power efficiency compared to the older Dimensity 8100.

Will The Dimensity 8200 bring any huge improvements?

The new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC is speculated to be based on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process as opposed to the 5nm node of the Dimensity 8100/Dimensity 8100-Max. This is expected to give it an edge in terms of energy efficiency.

Popular leaker, DCS (Digital Chat Station) has shared the leaked information about the CPU configuration of the new chipset. The Dimensity 8200 could pack in the same ARM Cortex-A78 and ARM Cortex-A55 cores as the Dimensity 8100, but with a different core architecture. It could come with a 1+3+4 core setup as against the 4+4 setup of the Dimensity 8100.

The leaker suggests that the prime Cortex-A78 core will be clocked at 3.1GHz, the three Cortex-A78 mid-cores will be clocked at 3.0GHz, and the four Cortex-A55 cores will come with a 2.0GHz frequency. The GPU is likely to remain the same Mali-G610 MC6, albeit with a few tweaks.

The changes in the core structure and boosted clock frequencies could aid in higher CPU performance. DCS expects the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 to cross the 9,00,000 mark in Antutu easily. Its predecessor, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100/8100-Max was no slouch either. It gave Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is hailed for its stability, a run for its money. Now, with a more efficient 4nm process and boosted frequencies the Dimensity 8200 could stir up the market.

Smartphones To Be Powered By The MediaTek Dimensity 8200

iQOO has confirmed that its latest iQOO Neo 7 SE will be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The smartphone will debut on December 2, 2022, in China, just a day after the Dimensity 8200's unveiling. Also, Redmi is rumored to launch its Redmi K60 smartphone powered by the new processor.