Moto E22s Launch Date, Specifications Confirmed: Can It Rule The Entry-Level Segment?

Motorola has confirmed the Moto E22s entry-level smartphone for India via its Twitter handle. The post suggests that the Moto E22 will be launched on October 17, 2022, corroborating our previous report. It will be available to purchase via Flipkart and will also be sold offline through leading retail outlets across the country.

How Does It Stack Up Against Other Rivals In The Segment?

The Moto E22s is an entry-level smartphone and could be priced under ₹9,000 in India. At that price point, it will compete against the likes of Redmi A1+, Realme C30s, Realme Narzo 50i, and others. Some of these smartphones lack a fingerprint sensor, some devices are only available with up to 3GB RAM options, and the majority of them lack a USB Type-C port. The Motorola E22s addresses all these issues and most importantly features a hole-punch camera cutout, while most others feature a waterdrop notch. Hence, it can be a hot seller in the segment if priced below ₹9,000. Let's dive into its specifications below.

Motorola E22s: Features, Specifications

The Motorola E22s product page is now live on the Motorola website, which reveals key details about the upcoming smartphone. The overall design of the Moto E22s is very similar to the Moto E32 that was launched in India earlier. It gets a premium-looking rear panel with a reflective surface. The smartphone ditches a camera island and gets flush-fitting dual rear cameras.

At the front, it comes with a punch-hole camera cutout, which is refreshing to see at this price point as most others come with an obsolete waterdrop notch. It sports a large 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ display resolution, 268ppi, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola E22s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It will be equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a dedicated microSD card slot, which can be used to expand the storage further.

In terms of optics, the Moto E22s features a dual camera setup at the rear comprising a 16MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. There's an 8MP sensor at the front for selfie aficionados. Both the front and rear cameras support Full HD video recording at 30fps.

Some other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, up to 1TB microSD card support, FM radio, IP52 splash resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery unit coupled with 10W charging support.