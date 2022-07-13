Motorola Moto Razr 2022 Officially Teased; Round Edges, Sleek Design Tipped

Motorola has a sleuth of products lined up for launch. A new teaser poster by a Motorola executive now confirms the Moto Razr 2022. The poster itself doesn't reveal much but confirms the next-gen foldable smartphone as shared on Weibo.

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 Launch Details

Motorola also took to Weibo to share the teaser poster of the upcoming Moto Razr 2022. However, the Moto Razr 2022 launch date hasn't been revealed yet. Considering that the brand is officially teasing the new foldable phone, it could launch in the coming weeks.

The teaser shows the Moto Razr 2022 in black color model. The two cameras at the rear are also evident along with the LED flash. Additionally, Chen Jin, the General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group also showcased hands-on images of the upcoming Moto Razr 2022.

Motorola Moto Razr 2022: New Features To Expect

The hands-on images of the Moto Razr 2022 reveal the upcoming foldable phone from all angles. Like its predecessor, the Moto Razr, the upcoming phone also features a clamshell design. It was spotted with rounded corners and a sleeker frame when compared to its predecessor. Even the chin of the upcoming Moto Razr 2022 is thinner.

Rumors suggest the new Motorola Moto Razr 2022 will draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The alleged Moto Razr 3 was also speculated with a triple-camera setup with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

However, a few other reports claim the 200MP camera would arrive on the Motorola Frontier, and the Moto Razr 3 would get a 50MP camera. Reports also claim the new Motorola phone would launch in Europe first, costing roughly EUR 1,149 (around Rs. 94,300). Color options likely include Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue.

The upcoming Moto Razr 2022 would join the list of upcoming foldable phones launching this year. Reports also talk about a clamshell smartphone under the Oppo Find N series. We can also expect the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 this year. The Moto Razr 2022 launch date will likely be announced in the coming days.

