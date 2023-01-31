Poco X5 Pro Confirmed To Launch On February 6 In India: Design, Features Detailed

Poco has finally confirmed the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Poco X5 Pro, in India. The brand has released a new poster, which reveals the smartphone will go official on February 6, 2023, in the country. Additionally, Poco has confirmed that the device will also make its global debut on the same day.

Poco X5 Pro: Design

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been roped in to promote the brand and the Poco X5 Pro device. In the teaser image, the player can be seen holding the new device, revealing the rear look completely.

The smartphone gets a familiar Poco design language. The device in the image flaunts a bright yellow color and a black top portion. A rectangular color-blended camera island houses the triple rear camera sensors and an LED flash. The device comes with a flat side design and gets a black colored frame.

Poco X5 Pro: Specifications (Rumored)