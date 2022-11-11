Realme 10 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Whats Different Compared To The Realme 10 4G?

Realme launched its Realme 10 4G smartphone in Indonesia earlier this week. Now, the company has introduced the Realme 10 5G variant in its home country China. Realme has silently added the information and prices of the Realme 10 5G on its official website. Let's have a look at its specifications and how it differs from the Realme 10 4G model.

Realme 10 5G: What's Different Compared To The Realme 10 4G?

The Realme 10 5G boasts a similar overall design as the Realme 10 4G with a flat rear panel and flat sides. However, the dimensions differ as the Realme 10 5G is slightly taller and wider compared to the 4G model. The Realme 10 5G also gets an additional camera at the back.

Over to the front, the two phones vastly differ from each other. The Realme 10 5G sports a 6.6-inch LCD with a dreadful waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel. In comparison, the Realme 10 4G comes with a contemporary front-end with a Super AMOLED and a hole-punch camera cutout. The rest of the display specifications of the Realme 10 5G include a Full HD+ display resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, and 400nits peak brightness.

While the Realme 10 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Realme 10 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The smartphone is offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage in the Chinese market.

In terms of optics, the Realme 10 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro, and an AI lens. The Realme 10 4G misses out on the tertiary AI lens. The Realme 10 5G gets an 8MP selfie camera as opposed to the 16MP selfie on the 4G model.

Some other noteworthy features of the Realme 10 5G include dual SIM, dedicated microSD card slot, 5G SA/NSA, Bluetooth v5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, 200% volume boost, virtual RAM expansion, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Realme 10 5G: Price, Availability

The Realme 10 5G is priced at CNY1299 (approx. ₹14,650) for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage model comes at a price tag of CNY1599 (approx. ₹18,000). The smartphone comes in Rijin Doujin and Stone Crystal Black color options in China. Expect the Realme 10 5G to launch alongside the Realme 10 Pro series in December 2022 in India.

