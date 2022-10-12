Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Android 13 Early Access Announced: Read This Before You Update

Realme announced its Android 13 early access program for its devices back in September 2022. It was initially rolled out for Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT Neo 3, and Realme GT Neo 150W. Now, the brand is extending the support for its mid-range smartphones, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. Realme took to its Realme Community forum to make the announcement.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Android 13 Early Access: How To Apply?

Before proceeding with the update, ensure that your device is charged above 60% and is running on the firmware RMX3392_11.A.12 or RMX3392_11.A.13. You can then navigate to Settings → Software Update → Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner → Trial Version → Apply Now → Submit your details and finish the quiz to complete the registration process.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Android 13 Early Access: Known Issues

Since the Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 is in its early stage, users are likely to encounter bugs and glitches. Thankfully, Realme has listed some of them, so you have a fair idea of what to expect before taking the plunge.

You may experience a sudden drop in brightness after the device hits the thermal limit of 47-degree, which can be solved by manually increasing the brightness. You might experience logging-in issues while gaming and may have to re-install that particular game. The Always-On Display screen shows that there is no scene information feature option. Some functions of the AOD don't have a menu yet.

There are a few other prerequisites before applying for Android 13 Early Access. Ensure that your device is not rooted. Always take a backup of your data while performing a major OS upgrade. Some third-party apps may experience compatibility issues with Android 13. Maintain a free disk space of over 10GB before attempting the update. Bear in mind that the update will be rolled out to only a few users and in a phased manner. Realme has also listed a guide on how to rollback to a previous firmware if you are running the early access version and experiencing major issues.