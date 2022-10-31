Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition 210W Charging Tested: Faster Than Realmes 150W?

Xiaomi took the wraps off its highly anticipated Redmi Note 12 series last week in China. The series comprises the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. A special edition variant called Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition with an insanely fast charger was also introduced alongside the other variants.

While the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes with a 5000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition packs in an industry-leading 210W fast charging support, albeit a smaller 4300mAh battery. Xiaomi claims that the device can be charged fully in just nine minutes. However, a report suggests that it's not as fast as claimed by the manufacturer. Let's have a look at its results and how it fares against Realme's 150W charging.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition: Charging Test

According to the charging test report by ChargerLAB, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition managed a peak charging wattage of 184.85W, which is slightly lower compared to the 210W advertised. Average speeds hovered above 120W consistently, which is a good sign.

Xiaomi claims that its new device can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in about nine minutes. However, ChargerLAB's report reveals that it is slower than the claimed speed, yet not very far off. The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition charged fully in 10 minutes and 10 seconds. Even though it couldn't match Xiaomi's claim, it still takes the crown of the fastest-charging smartphone.

When charging at such high wattages, the charger and the device generate a lot of heat. But as per the report, the smartphone reached a maximum temperature of 43.3-degree Celcius. By the looks of it, the handset seems to be equipped with an efficient cooling system and advanced charging technology. However, the room temperature also affects the heating and charging speeds. It remains to be seen how it performs in hot environments.

Comparison With Realme GT Neo 3 150W Charging:

The previous fastest charging handset, Realme GT Neo 3, comes with 150W charging technology. It promises a 50 percent top-up in five minutes and a full charge in under 20 minutes. ChargerLAB's testing reveals that the Realme GT Neo 3 races up to 50 percent in six minutes and a full charge takes 16 minutes and 53 seconds.

The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, in comparison, is more than six minutes faster in the dash from 0 to 100 percent. But, bear in mind that the Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a higher capacity 4500mAh battery versus the 4300mAh battery of the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition.

