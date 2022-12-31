Samsung Galaxy A54 Could Get A Galaxy S23 Like Design; New Renders Surface

Samsung is working on a new premium mid-range smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A54, which could be launched soon in the market. The smartphone stopped by at China's 3C certification in November 2022, confirming its existence. The device is expected to launch alongside the other A-series smartphones- Galaxy A14, Galaxy A24, and Galaxy A34 in early 2023. But, ahead of the launch, AndroidHeadlines has published the renders of the device and its possible color options.

Samsung Galaxy A54: Renders

The new renders of the Samsung Galaxy A54 resemble the leaked images, which surfaced previously. It appears that the Samsung A54 will carry a Galaxy S23-like flagship design. The design is a complete departure from that of the Galaxy A53 5G. It gets a flat back panel with three circular camera rings compared to the rectangular camera island of its predecessor. Samsung is dropping the fourth sensor from its A-series, so the Galaxy A54 gets a triple rear camera setup as opposed to the quad camera setup of the Galaxy A53 5G.

Moving to the front, the smartphone gets a modern-looking centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie sensor. Over to the side, it gets rounded edges housing the volume rockers and the power button. Since the fingerprint sensor isn't embedded in the power button, expect the Galaxy A54 to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone could come in four colorways- black, white, lime, and purple.

Samsung Galaxy A54: Specifications (Rumored)

According to rumor mills, the Samsung Galaxy A54 could measure 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm. That would make it shorter but a little wider than its predecessor, the Galaxy A53 5G, which measures 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm. For entertainment, it could sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers. The smartphone is rumored to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset.

In terms of optics, it could get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro lens. Selfies and video calling duties are expected to be handled by a 32MP front-facing shooter. Just like its predecessor, it could get an IP67 rating for dust/water resistance. The handset is likely to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.