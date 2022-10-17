Samsung Galaxy M54 May Get Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Best Mid-Range Android?

Samsung Galaxy M54 could be one of the few phones that could arrive late this year or early next year. However, the delay could be justified by the powerful specifications of the Android smartphone. As the name suggests, it is aimed at the mid-range segment. But the internal specifications could easily help the device beat its rivals.

Samsung Galaxy M54 To Pack Snapdragon 888, 6,000mAh Battery?

Samsung hasn't officially announced the Galaxy M54. The name, however, suggests that it will succeed the Galaxy M52 and the Galaxy M53. Needless to say, both these devices are capable mid-range smartphones and have been priced well.

According to the YouTube channel The Pixel, the Galaxy M54 could officially arrive late this year or early next year. The video (in Vietnamese) claims Samsung is planning to embed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in the upcoming Android smartphone. Although aimed at the mid-range segment, Samsung could pair the flagship-grade chipset with 8GB RAM, but offer only 128GB internal storage.

The mid-ranger could have a quad-camera setup on the back with a 32MP selfie camera, a 64MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

Most of Samsung's mid-range Android smartphones have featured a Super AMOLED display, and the Galaxy M54 shouldn't be an exception. The device is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy M54 could pack a 6,000mAh battery, and support 25W fast charging. Samsung has been packing such large batteries in its mid-range devices for quite some time.

Could Samsung Galaxy M54 Be The Best Mid-Range Android?

Samsung has been quite aggressively competing with Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, Realme, and others, especially in the mid-range Android smartphone market. The presence of Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, Super AMOLED display, and a rear quad-camera setup could help the Galaxy M54 stand tall amongst the competition. If true, the features certainly make it one of the best mid-range Samsung Galaxy devices ever released.

Incidentally, several smartphone makers have released Android devices with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chipset isn't the latest or the best from Qualcomm, but it is a powerful SoC and was once reserved for premium Android smartphones. Now Snapdragon 888 is trickling down to mid-range Android devices.