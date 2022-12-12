Xiaomi 13 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Ceramic Body Launched: Specifications, Price

After a bit of a delay, Xiaomi has introduced its flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone in its home country China. It is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and will go against the recently launched iQOO 11 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro+ flagship devices in the market. Xiaomi has filled this smartphone to the brim with features.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a premium metal frame, a curved display, and a squarish camera island at the back. The smartphone comes with options of a leather back and a ceramic rear panel. It flaunts a large curved 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with a 2K screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO tech, a peak brightness of 1900 nits, and 1920Hz PWM Dimming. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The same processor also powers the recently launched Vivo X90 Pro+ and iQOO 11 series. It will also be employed in the upcoming OnePlus 11 and the Samsung S23 series of smartphones. For enhanced heat dissipation during intense gaming sessions, Xiaomi has deployed a 3400mm² vapor cooling chamber to keep the processor cool.

Moving to its cameras, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a Leica-tuned Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. It is accompanied by a 50MP telephoto shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 3.2x optical zoom. Lastly, there's a 50MP ultrawide snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfie aficionados will be pleased as it comes with a 32MP front-facing sensor, which is housed in a hole-punch cutout on the display.

Some notable features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, a 1016 ultra-wideband haptic motor, an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance, 5G SA/NSA, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS L1+L5, NFC, dual SIM, UFS 4.0 memory, and a USB Type-C port among others. The device is backed by a 4820mAh battery under its hood, coupled with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Price, Availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes at a starting price of CNY 4999 (approx. ₹59,200) for the 8GB+128GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY6299 (approx. ₹74,600) for the 12GB+512GB variant. It is offered in white (Ceramic), black (Ceramic), Flora Green (Ceramic), and Mountain Blue colors. Expect Xiaomi to bring the Xiaomi 13 Pro to India in the coming months.