Moto G62 5G Review: Upgraded Features In A Familiar Formfactor

Moto G62 5G Design Review: Improved Display Makes It Better

One of the cons of the new Moto G62 5G is the design. If you place any other Moto G smartphone beside it, you won't be able to differentiate it. The cameras, branding, and even the colors of most Motorola phones are identical - which doesn't make any statement.

But up front, the new Moto G62 5G is a premium device. It offers a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is one of the pro features of the new Moto G62 5G, which is ideal for watching movies or even playing games. The smooth display enhances the overall experience.

It gets even better with the Dolby Atmos support on the Moto G62 5G. The stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos on the Motorola phone make the overall experience even better. This is even more relatable when you're watching movies or playing games.