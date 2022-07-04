Airtel Postpaid Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Bharti Airtel is one of the leading telecom operators in India that offers a slew of prepaid and postpaid plans for subscribers. Besides the wide selection of plans, the telco also bundles attractive benefits with these plans. One of the notable benefits that subscribers prefer these days is OTT access such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and others.

We have already seen the list of Airtel prepaid plans that offer the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free of cost. Now, we have curated a list of postpaid plans that provide the same benefit for users. Notably, Airtel has four plans on offer for postpaid subscribers and these are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599.

All these plans offer a Disney+ Hotstar subscription and some also offer a Netflix monthly subscription. If you are looking forward to changing your postpaid plan or migrating to Airtel postpaid, then you can check out the plans detailed below and their benefits.

Airtel Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan

The Rs. 499 postpaid plan from Airtel bundles 75GB of data per month with a rollover facility of up to 200GB, free and unlimited voice calling, be local, STD or roaming, and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers the annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar service for free along with six months of Amazon Prime membership. Subscribers can also opt for family connections by paying Rs. 299 and the add-on connections will get 30GB of data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan

When it comes to the Rs. 999 postpaid plan from Airtel, the telco provides one regular connection alongside two add-on family connections. The regular plan will bundle 100GB of data per month, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. The add-on connections will get 30GB of data, up to 200GB of data rollover facility, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription and six months of Amazon Prime membership.

Airtel Rs. 1,199 Postpaid Plan

Another Airtel postpaid plan that has occupied a spot on this list is Rs. 1,199. It also offers a regular plan and a couple of add-on family connections. The benefits of this plan include 150GB of data per month for the regular plan and 30GB of data per month for the others. There will be other benefits such as up to 200GB of data rollover, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, six months of Amazon Prime membership, the monthly Netflix Basic subscription, and the annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Airtel Rs. 1,599 Postpaid Plan

Lastly, the Airtel Rs. 1,599 postpaid plan offers one regular connection and up to three add-on connections. It offers 250GB of monthly data for the regular user and 30GB of additional data for the add-on family connections. Also, there will be unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and up to 200GB of data rollover benefit. The other benefits include one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Netflix Standard monthly subscription, six months of Amazon Prime membership and Wynk Premium subscription.

These are the Airtel postpaid plans in offer for now with the complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

