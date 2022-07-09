Jio 5G Plans: Launch Date In India, Price, Speed, Trials And More

The telecom operator Reliance Jio is prepping to launch its 5G services in India. The telco has claimed that its network is uniquely positioned to seamlessly switch to 5G when the next-gen mobile network is available. Going by the recent announcement by DoT, the 5G network will be available in 13 cities across India by the end of this year.

Jio 5G will be completely made in India and is claimed to deliver a speed of over 1Gbps. Having said that, here is a roundup of the possible launch date of Jio 5G, the internet speed, tariff plans and more.

Jio 5G Launch Date In India

As of now, there is no official confirmation of the Jio 5G launch date in India but it is bullish to be the first mobile service provider to launch 5G services in the country. As per existing reports, its Jio 5G services is likely to be rolled out in September. If this turns out to be true, then Jio will surpass Airtel, which is in plans to launch its 5G services in two to three months post the spectrum auction.

Reliance Jio's chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, has confirmed that the telecom operator is geared up to deploy 5G networks for its subscribers in India. While it has completed the plan to rollout 5G services in 1,000 cities across the country, initially, 13 cities will get the service. Some of these cities include Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad.

The telco is also expected to be working on a data-driven 5G network targeted at customer consumption revenue using Heat maps, ray-tracing tech and 3D maps, for precise coverage planning.

Jio 5G Speed

Jio has been conducting trials of its 5G services in the country and has managed to achieve a 5g speed of over 1Gpbs. The Jio 5G trial sites are live in Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune currently. However, we can expect to see variations in real-world performance. As per a report by 91mobiles, the Jio 5G network is likely to achieve 420Mbps download speed and 412Mbps upload speed with 11ms and 9ms latency jitters respectively. This shows that the Jio 5G network will be much faster than the existing 4G network speed.

Jio 5G Tariff Plans

Previous reports have hinted that the Jio 5G plans could be priced similar to 4G plans. It was stated that the 5G plans will not cost significantly more than the existing 4G plans. However, the final cost will be known only at the time of the launch of these services. The telcos are likely to offer similar prices as 4G to attract subscribers and encourage upgrades to the next-generation mobile network. The premium will increase once there is a wide availability of the network with established data speeds.

Given that Reliance Jio offers relatively cheaper 4G plans than those of Airtel and Vi, we can expect the telco to undercut the competition in terms of 5G tariff cost as well.

Jio 5G Bands

As per the existing reports, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will deploy the sub-6GHz and mmWave networks in the country. The sub-6GHz network will offer a longer range than mmWave, which will provide faster speed at the cost of a short-range. Also, it is said to be testing a variant called 5Gi, which is a technology developed by IIT Hyderabad and IIT Madras but the details on the same are scarce.

