OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With 11mm Drivers, Spatial Audio Launched: Specifications, Price

OnePlus launched its new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones alongside its OnePlus 11 smartphone today in China. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are the successor to the 2022's OnePlus Buds Pro. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are tuned by Dynaudio and pack in 11mm dynamic drivers, Spatial Audio support, ANC, transparency mode, IP54 rating, and up to 39 hours playtime, among other features. Let's have a look at their detailed specifications below.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Specifications, Features

The latest OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are loaded with 11mm dynamic drivers coupled with 6mm planar diaphragm drivers. They come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) with up to 48dB. They also get a nifty transparency mode. Furthermore, the earbuds support ultra-low latency gaming mode with just 54ms latency, which is sure to excite casual and professional gamers alike. The TWS are equipped with triple microphones that help in reducing the ambient noises from the surroundings, facilitating uninterrupted voice calls.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are equipped with pressure-sensitive touch controls, which can be used to perform various functions such as adjusting volume, receiving calls, play/pause/forward tracks, and more. For a reliable connection, the TWS comes with the latest Bluetooth v5.3 support. They support LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs. As far as compatibility is concerned, they can be paired with Android and even iOS devices without any fuss. That's not all, two devices can be connected to the TWS simultaneously.

As far as battery backup goes, each earbud of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is plonked with a 60mAh battery that can deliver a backup of nine hours with ANC Off. With ANC On, the backup goes down to 5.5 hours. The charging case is equipped with a 520mAh battery which offers a combined playtime of about 39 hours with ANC Off. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS supports fast charging via the USB Type-C port and can be charged wirelessly too.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Price, Availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are priced at CNY 899 (approx. ₹10,750). They come in two color options- Obsidian Black and Arbor Green. The TWS will go on sale on January 9 in China. Indian customers will have to wait till February 7 2023.