5 Useful Apps To Merge Videos On Android

Filmora Go:

It is one of the most popular video editing applications on Android. It has a variety of different features and can do a lot than combining videos. Many videos can be joined together with the help of this app. There is a plus sign on the bottom right corner with the help of which you can join these videos together. You can even choose from a lot of animations for a smooth transition along with preset themes and music with a very friendly user interface.

Kinemaster:

It is quite different from Filmora. The user interface is not beginner-friendly. It is a proper desktop video editor that you should be using on your computer. Multiple clips can be added to the video but it is actually not an easy process. It has a handy dial with the help of which you can get the preview screen. More clips and layers can be added, along with audio, voice record and another clip. The clip in the timeline can be tapped to access it in the settings.

YouCut Video Editing App:

The developers of the InShot video app has launched this app. It is a great video editing app, which is completely free to use. It does not even add a watermark to the edits which makes it very popular among many. Multiple clips can be added to it in a very easy manner. You can add cool effects, texts and emojis, filters, soundtrack very easily and can even trim the video and crop them. You can even adjust the color of the video, make slideshows, compress videos in a very simple manner.

ActionDirector:

It is a great video editing app, where you can merge videos by clicking on the plus sign. Its user interface is really friendly and also has editing tools to change the speed of the videos, trimming, color correction and skin smoothening. You can also add transitions and select an animation too. It provides great quality and export in 4K but puts a small watermark, which is the only drawback.

Quik video editing app:

It is a very handy video editing app. It has been developed by the ones who had developed GoPro action cameras. It will help you to add effects, merge videos, change the soundtrack and also has other amazing features. The entire look and feel of the video can also be changed very easily. It makes video editing fun and it is used by many to edit short videos.