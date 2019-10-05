ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5 Useful Apps To Merge Videos On Android

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    To create great content on YouTube, a huge number of people these days use their phones for smart photography. Even the iPhone 11 Pro guarantees a professional level of creations. If you are an Android phone user, you can trim, crop, shoot, edit and join your videos on your Android phone itself. All android phones do not have a good video editing app, most android users will have to download them from Play Store. But for a professional-grade video editor, you can install certain free apps on your phone.

    Filmora Go:
     

    Filmora Go:

    It is one of the most popular video editing applications on Android. It has a variety of different features and can do a lot than combining videos. Many videos can be joined together with the help of this app. There is a plus sign on the bottom right corner with the help of which you can join these videos together. You can even choose from a lot of animations for a smooth transition along with preset themes and music with a very friendly user interface.

    Kinemaster:

    Kinemaster:

    It is quite different from Filmora. The user interface is not beginner-friendly. It is a proper desktop video editor that you should be using on your computer. Multiple clips can be added to the video but it is actually not an easy process. It has a handy dial with the help of which you can get the preview screen. More clips and layers can be added, along with audio, voice record and another clip. The clip in the timeline can be tapped to access it in the settings.

    YouCut Video Editing App:
     

    YouCut Video Editing App:

    The developers of the InShot video app has launched this app. It is a great video editing app, which is completely free to use. It does not even add a watermark to the edits which makes it very popular among many. Multiple clips can be added to it in a very easy manner. You can add cool effects, texts and emojis, filters, soundtrack very easily and can even trim the video and crop them. You can even adjust the color of the video, make slideshows, compress videos in a very simple manner.

    ActionDirector:

    ActionDirector:

    It is a great video editing app, where you can merge videos by clicking on the plus sign. Its user interface is really friendly and also has editing tools to change the speed of the videos, trimming, color correction and skin smoothening. You can also add transitions and select an animation too. It provides great quality and export in 4K but puts a small watermark, which is the only drawback.

    Quik video editing app:

    Quik video editing app:

    It is a very handy video editing app. It has been developed by the ones who had developed GoPro action cameras. It will help you to add effects, merge videos, change the soundtrack and also has other amazing features. The entire look and feel of the video can also be changed very easily. It makes video editing fun and it is used by many to edit short videos.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apps android features news
    Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue