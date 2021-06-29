GB WhatsApp 2021: What's New And How To Download? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp is undeniably the most preferred instant messaging application by masses for Android as well as iOS smartphones. While other messaging apps such as Telegram, Signals are gaining user's attraction, WhatsApp still is amongst the chart-toppers.

However, you might have come across the GB WhatsApp application which is claimed to be a modified version of the original app. We have given details of this application and have also shared the steps guide to download and install this application on Android smartphones in one of our previous articles.

A new version of this app dubbed GB WhatsApp 2021 has now been released with new features. But is this application an authentic modified version of WhatsApp? Should you download it instead of the original version? Here in this article, we clarify all your concerns:

GB WhatsApp 2021 New Features

We would like to re-highlight that the GB WhatsApp 2021 is a clone app. It is developed by a third party and is not a part of WhatsApp officially anyhow. While most of the features offered are identical to WhatsApp, it gets the advantage with the additional themes and special features.

The common features in both versions include media sharing, calling (both voice, video), location sharing, read receipts, and others. The special features offered by GB WhatsApp 2021 are the provision to create and share own themes, audio files sharing up to 100MB, short video status (up to seven minutes), third party video player support, and auto-reply feature for non-business accounts.

The latest version also brings an anti-ban update, new emojis, added payment option, private replying option in a group, and several bug fixes. The anti-ban feature is the major highlight which is suggested to safeguard accounts from getting banned officially by WhatsApp.

How To Download GB WhatsApp 2021 On Your Smartphones?

The steps to download GB WhatsApp 2021 remain the same as earlier. You wouldn't find this app on the Google Play Store or App Store on iOS devices. It can only be downloaded online via the official GB WhatsApp website or other portals.

Step 1: You can download the GB WhatsApp 2021 APK file from the official website.

Step 2: Make sure you have enabled the 'Unknown Sources' option from the Settings tab before you continue with the installation process.

Step 3: Once the APK file is downloaded, complete the registration process by entering your phone number.

Step 4: Complete the setup as you would generally on WhatsApp and you are good to go.

Should You Download And Use GB WhatsApp 2021?

It would be advised you avoid using GB WhatsApp 2021 considering it's a clone app and is not being monitored or regulated by WhatsApp. It sure does offer a plethora of fun features to use. However, using it might get you banned from the original app. So, steering away from it would be a better option.

