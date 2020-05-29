ENGLISH

    How to Download, Create And Post Videos On Mitron App: Step by Step Process Explained

    By
    |

    Mitron TV app debuted recently as a rival to TikTok. The homegrown short video application has gained popularity since its launch. It has been downloaded over 5 million times already on Google Play Store and is shining across with 4.7-star rating.

    Steps To Create And Post Videos On Mitron App
     

    The app allows you to create and upload short entertainment videos similar to TikTok. If you are wondering how you can use this app and upload your videos, then this article is what you need to go through:

     

    Steps To Download And Use Mitron TV App

    The Mitron TV app can be downloaded on both Android as well as iOS smartphones. We are sharing the steps for Android smartphones.

    1. Visit Google Play Store and search for the Mitron TV app.

    2. Once located, click on the Install tab to download the application. Notably, the app weighs around 8.02MB in size.

    3. On the bottom right corner, you will be able to see the ‘Profile' tab. Click and sign up via Google.
    4. You can access the video library and scroll through the uploaded content or also upload your own videos.

    How To Create And Upload Videos On Mitron TV App
     

    1. On the bottom of the home screen, you will see a camcorder symbol using which you can record videos.

    2. The next screen will open up the camera and you will see several options such as Add sound, camera toggle, record, and upload.

    3. You need to press and hold the record button to capture a short video. The music can be added using the Add sound tab.

    4. You can add a description to the video and then need to click on the tick symbol to upload it.

    It is worth mentioning that this app's UI bears resemblance to TikTok. Both platforms allow you to upload only short duration videos. But the latter's downfall due to a controversy between some content creators is what has paved a way for Mitron TV.

    Read More About: apps features
    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
