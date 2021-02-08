How To Share Photos As Documents On WhatsApp On Android and iOS Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used instant messaging apps all over the world. However, the service is not the prime choice for many who want to share high-quality photos with their family and friends. The reason is that WhatsApp notoriously compresses images that are shared and makes these photos almost unusable for many purposes.

Usually, people use a slew of third-party options such as Google Photos, Dropbox, Evernote and others to send photos as uncompressed files on WhatsApp.

Fortunately, there is a way that you can send high-quality photos on WhatsApp without any compression issues. Interestingly, you need not download any third-party app to do so. Wondering how you can do it? Well, you need to send the photos as documents to the recipient to retain the original quality. Check out how you can do it from below.

How To Send Photos As Documents On WhatsApp

Here we will see how to send photos in high-quality in the form of documents on WhatsApp. We have detailed the same for Android and iOS below. Check out the steps.

For Android Users

Firstly, to send high-quality and uncompressed photos on WhatsApp, you need to save the image with some other name. The process is quite simple on Android.

Just rename the image file as .doc or .pdf from the file manager.

Send the image as a Document rather than a Gallery file. If you don't find the file, then you can browse for it under documents.

When you send the file to a recipient as a document, you have to ask them to rename the image in their file manager to .jpg to see the uncompressed and original image.

For iOS Users

Here is the process of sending high-quality photos as documents on iOS devices.

In iOS, you can save your images to the Files application. You have to choose a folder and choose either an app installed in your phone or iCloud Drive.

Just open the image and choose the WhatsApp contact to whom you need to send the file to.

Now, choose Document instead of Photo and select the image file you want to share for Files.

That's it. The photo will be sent as an uncompressed file.

