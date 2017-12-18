10 cool Instagram features launched in 2017 that we like

It won't be an exaggeration to say that 2017 is the year of Instagram as the platform owned by Facebook came up with several new features.

One of the major features rolled out to Instagram in the last year is Instagram Stories. Though it is inspired by Snapchat Stories, it has been receiving several enhancements on a consistent basis this year. The platform introduced creative tools and functionalities so that users get to enjoy a great experience with the app. Some of them are the Story Ads, creative features such as location stickers, hashtag stickers, Stories Highlights and more.

Given that the platform received a major set of new features in December 2017 alone, we have come up with some of the best features those were added to Instagram this year. Basically, we have highlighted the features that we like using on Instagram. Do check out the list if you are an avid Instagram user who doesn't want to miss out on any update to the platform.

Stories Highlights Instagram Stories received the Stories Highlights feature a few days back. This is one of the much needed features as it lets you create highlights from the groups of stories that you have shared. The section on your profile below the bio will feature previously shared Stories images or videos. You just have to choose a cover image and name the same. The notable aspect of Highlights is that it will stay on your profile as long as you want it to unlike the Stories that will vanish after 24 hours. Stories Archives This is another feature added to Instagram Stories. It will archive all your stories automatically after 24 hours. You can create highlights with these archived stories and watch them whenever you want. The Stories Archive is private and only you can see them. The Stories Archive will be seen next to your regular posts archive. Join live requests Instagram Live Stories is a major development that we saw this year. This feature put an end to the issue of not being able to add another person to your broadcasts. Previously, it was possible to invite people to join you and you could invite only those who are watching actively. Now, it is possible for others to request to join your live video. However, this feature has some potential risk too. Remix and Replay option in Direct messages Direct messaging in Instagram has got some functionality updates that will make it better and more entertaining. The direct messages in Instagram got the Remix feature that lets you add your own picture, draw on it, add stickers, drawings, and text to the images shared by your friends via direct messages. The other ability is to control the replay options to create an endless loop of videos and images. Face Filters In 2017, Instagram rolled out the ability to add face filters. With this feature, you can add a cute bunny face or a cuddling dog face to your posts. After the launch of face filters, the platform has added many new face filters such as Superzoom and Halloween themed ones, add rainbow light or stars to your face, etc. Follow Hashtags Recently, Instagram rolled out the ability follow Hashtags. This way, you can discover photos, videos and people on the platform. Also, it is easier to stay connected with your passions, interests, hobbies, and communities that you actually care about. You need to search for a topic that you are interested in or click on a hashtag and it will show the relevant hashtags and the related accounts. You can just open the hashtag that you want to follow and tap on the follow button. This way, you will get all the posts ith the hashtag in your feed. Polls in Instagram Stories Back in October this year, Instagram Stories received the poll sticker feature. As the name suggests, you can place an interactive poll sticker in your Instagram Stories so that you can ask a question and see the results from your friends and followers as they vote the poll. Your followers can start voting as soon as you share the post and you can see the real-time results as well. Instagram Stories to Mobile Web After being specific to the mobile app, Instagram Stories made its appearance on instagram.com. You can see stories at the top of your feed and tap to watch them just as in the mobile app. Given that Instagram Stories has over 250 million users, it is great to know that the feature has been rolled out to the web version of the platform. Standalone Direct app We came across a report suggesting that Instagram is testing a standalone Direct messaging app. This is similar like what Facebook did with its Messenger. Only select users have access to this app right now. It is under testing and we hope it will be rolled out to all the users in the near future. Regram button This is another feature that is claimed to be under testing. Instagram is missing out on an option to share posts as in Facebook. The new regram button that is likely under testing is believed to bring this ability to the platform. It is claimed that the regram button will let you share posts made by others just like how you retweet or share a post on Facebook.