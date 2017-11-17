Instagram allows you to create Stories and save posts on mobile web

Instagram has announced a new feature and this should be a great one for you if you create Stories frequently. Well, with this new feature, Instagram lets you create Stories and save the posts while using the mobile web version of the platform. It has been announced that this feature will be rolled out to all the Instagram users in the coming weeks.

When you open Instagram using a mobile browser, you can see the camera icon at the top left corner of the feeds. All you need to do is just tap on the camera icon and click a photo or add a photo that has already been captured from the library. After this, you need to add the text and change the color of the text. That's it! You can post the story by just tapping on "Share to Your Story".

In addition to the ability to create and post Stories from the mobile web version of Instagram, you can also save posts in order to revisit them later. You can access the saved posts by simply tapping on the bookmark icon that is seen at the top right corner of the page. Now, this new feature of saving posts will be available as a part of the version 22 on of the app and will be available on both iOS and Android.

Previously, Instagram had announced that users can add photos and videos older than 24 hours to Stories. As a result, you can add any photo or video from your camera roll and share the same instant with your friends on Instagram.

Apart from these, you can automatically see a new sticker that will help you add context to know when it was actually taken. You can take rotate, remove or resize the data sticker from the story before you share it. The platform also introduced the Superzoom feature via which you can get extreme close-ups that can be used to create funny videos along with dramatic sound effects.

Having listed the new features that Instagram has introduced, you can go ahead and try our these on the platform.