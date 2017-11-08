Now you can add older photos and videos to Instagram Stories

Instagram yesterday added a new feature to its platform. You can now add photos and videos to your story, even if you took them more than 24 hours ago. This means, you'll be able to easily find and choose anything from your camera roll and share it instantly with friends.

Just like you normally would, you would have to swipe up from the camera to open your camera roll or tap the gallery icon. Scroll to choose your photo or video, and tap to select what you want to share. If you choose a photo or video that's more than 24 hours old, you'll automatically see a new sticker that helps you add context for when it was taken.

As with all stickers, you can rotate, resize or remove the date sticker from your story before you share.

These updates are available as part of Instagram version 22 for iOS and version 18 on Android. Unless your Instagram is running the latest version, you won't get this new feature yet. However, don't be impatient the update will hopefully make your device soon.

Last month, Instagram a new camera format called "Superzoom" and Halloween-inspired face filters and stickers. Superzoom is essentially like Boomerang, but it automatically applies zoom via the smartphone's camera to record up and close photo or video.

Further, the Superzoom feature allows users to get more creative as they will be able to add dramatic music or sound effects while zooming-in their photo or video.

Other than that, Instagram has also added new Halloween-related face filters as well as Halloween stickers. These will be available starting November 1.