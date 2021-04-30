Snapchat Introduces Ludo Club Snap Game In India; How To Play? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Snapchat has added a new game to the Snap Games series available on its instant messaging application. The company had introduced this feature with six different board games initially back in 2019. This feature allowed users to play the available board games directly via a chat window. Now, the company has introduced a new Snap Game in India. The Ludo Club has been launched as the first local Snapchat board game in the country. Here's how you can play Ludo on Snapchat:

Snapchat Ludu Club Game: How To Play?

The Snapchat Ludo Club as mentioned earlier is a locally designed board game announced in India. The company has collaborated with a Bengaluru-based gaming company called Moonfrog Labs to develop the new board game. This game is custom made specifically for Indian users. Playing this game is also fairly easy and you don't have to perform multiple tricky steps to get going.

Step 1: To play the Ludo Club game on Snapchat, just open a chat window of your contact with whom you want to play this game.

Step 2: Click on the Snap Game (rocket symbol) option from the bottom right.

Step 3: You will see the list of Snap Games available. Select the Ludo Club option.

Step 4: Enter your name which will be displayed to your friends and other players joining you for this game.

Step 5: Click on continue to start playing Ludo with your friends.

The Ludo Club will be available on both Android and iOS version of Snapchat. The steps will be the same for both platforms. In addition to Ludo Club, you can also play several other games such as Bitmoji paint, Aquapark Multiplayer Edition, Color Galaxy, Find My Bitmoji, Subway Surfers Airtime, and Snow Time, and more.

The company has been adding new games ever since this feature was introduced. The aim has been to drive more users which seem to be working for the brand. Snapchat has been not just focusing on board games but other features as well to enhance the user experience on its platform.

The brand recently introduced a TikTok inspired feature called Spotlight in India. This feature allows a user to record up to 60 seconds of short videos and add filters, GIFs, and captions to the recorded videos.

